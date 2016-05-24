RSS

Laurence Olivier

In Noma: My Perfect Storm, René Redzepi is compared to great artists who see possibilities others overlook. He’s interviewed by Director Pierre Deschamps (along with other foodies) and followed into his kitchen and on foraging expeditions. more

May 24, 2016 1:00 PM Home Movies

As part of the worldwide celebration of the 400th year death of Shakespeare, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performed the concert version of Henry V last weekend. Earlier on Saturday evening Early Music Now hosted Constantinople, a Montreal-b... more

Mar 22, 2016 4:12 PM Classical Music

The Boys From Brazil (1978) circulated the concept of human cloning with its pulpy story of a Nazi conspiracy to replicate Hitler. It stars James Mason, Laurence Olivier and Gregory Peck. more

Jan 9, 2015 9:40 PM Home Movies

Alfred Hitchcock must have been a fan of Daphne du Maurier. The director adapted theEnglish storywriter three times for the screen. The first, Jamaica Inn (1939),was forgettable. The other two, Rebecca (1940) and The Birds (1963), aremasterpiec.. more

Jan 8, 2015 3:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> No filmmaker was more skilled at turning anxiety into entertainment than Alfred Hitchcock. The master of suspense kept audiences on edge, not with cheap surprises but by showing danger as it approached. Anticipation is almost always better th.. more

Feb 15, 2012 3:21 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Marilyn Monroe is exactly like Adolf Hitler in one respect. Both left such a vivid and widespread impression through their public performances that any actor playing them will measure short. Michelle Williams is a picture of loveliness as the.. more

Jan 4, 2012 1:07 PM I Hate Hollywood

When first broadcast in the 1970s, “The World at War” set the gold standard for World War II documentaries—and documentary series in general. The thoughtful, poetic narration of Sir Laurence Olivier made D-Day sound like Shakespeare. His carefull.. more

Nov 8, 2010 2:16 PM I Hate Hollywood

Shepherd Express writer Martin Hintz is tireless, turning out innumerable articles and over 100 books. His latest, Forgotten Tales of Wisconsin, is a grab bag of often amusing true stories more

Jun 3, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Given their respective reputations for being difficult, it’s not too surprising that Chevy Chase and Bill Murray don’t much care for each other. The two legendary comedians have only appeared in one movie together, sharing only one scene, b... more

Sep 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Surelyit was the least surprising news since Capt. Renault was shocked—shocked! really ,Sports more

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

As Barack O © 2009 Creators Syndicate Inc. ,News Features more

Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

