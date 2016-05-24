Laurence Olivier
In Noma: My Perfect Storm, René Redzepi is compared to great artists who see possibilities others overlook. He’s interviewed by Director Pierre Deschamps (along with other foodies) and followed into his kitchen and on foraging expeditions. more
May 24, 2016 1:00 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Milwaukee Symphony’s ‘Henry V’ a Triumph
As part of the worldwide celebration of the 400th year death of Shakespeare, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performed the concert version of Henry V last weekend. Earlier on Saturday evening Early Music Now hosted Constantinople, a Montreal-b... more
Mar 22, 2016 4:12 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
The Boys From Brazil
The Boys From Brazil (1978) circulated the concept of human cloning with its pulpy story of a Nazi conspiracy to replicate Hitler. It stars James Mason, Laurence Olivier and Gregory Peck. more
Jan 9, 2015 9:40 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Rebecca on the Big Screen
Alfred Hitchcock must have been a fan of Daphne du Maurier. The director adapted theEnglish storywriter three times for the screen. The first, Jamaica Inn (1939),was forgettable. The other two, Rebecca (1940) and The Birds (1963), aremasterpiec.. more
Jan 8, 2015 3:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Three From Hitchcock
<p> No filmmaker was more skilled at turning anxiety into entertainment than Alfred Hitchcock. The master of suspense kept audiences on edge, not with cheap surprises but by showing danger as it approached. Anticipation is almost always better th.. more
Feb 15, 2012 3:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
My Movie with Marilyn
<p> Marilyn Monroe is exactly like Adolf Hitler in one respect. Both left such a vivid and widespread impression through their public performances that any actor playing them will measure short. Michelle Williams is a picture of loveliness as the.. more
Jan 4, 2012 1:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The World at War
When first broadcast in the 1970s, “The World at War” set the gold standard for World War II documentaries—and documentary series in general. The thoughtful, poetic narration of Sir Laurence Olivier made D-Day sound like Shakespeare. His carefull.. more
Nov 8, 2010 2:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Forgotten Tales of Wisconsin (The History Press), by Martin Hintz
Shepherd Express writer Martin Hintz is tireless, turning out innumerable articles and over 100 books. His latest, Forgotten Tales of Wisconsin, is a grab bag of often amusing true stories more
Jun 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Caddyshack
Given their respective reputations for being difficult, it’s not too surprising that Chevy Chase and Bill Murray don’t much care for each other. The two legendary comedians have only appeared in one movie together, sharing only one scene, b... more
Sep 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Truth, Justice and the Favrian Way
Surelyit was the least surprising news since Capt. Renault was shocked—shocked! really ,Sports more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
The Con Game of Blame
As Barack O © 2009 Creators Syndicate Inc. ,News Features more
Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 2 Comments