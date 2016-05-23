RSS

Lawrence J. Lukasavage

The guy who wrote Our Town also wrote a pseudo-biblical story about the end of the world. Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth is a strangely post-modern play for 1942. It’s a weird mash-up of drama and comedy that mixes fourth wall-bre.. more

May 23, 2016 11:00 PM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre presents Grand Guignol, an evening that includes three original Guignol plays adapted by Off the Wall’s Artistic Director Dale Gutzman and an original mini-musical written by Gutzman and composer Joey Kasiroubas. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:26 PM Theater

France's Grand Guignol Theatre was insanely prolific. in its 65 year history, it produced over 1,000 different plays. It’s difficult to imagine that kind of output from any modern theater company but then . . . Grand Guignol predated TV, fea.. more

Oct 20, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Whether it's The Bad Plus’ album's worth of prog rock covers, snark-scented tribute to “Smells Like Teen Spirit” or straight-faced take on ABBA, it’s always been a bit hard to take the trio completely seriously as a jazz group. At more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Absinthe more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

