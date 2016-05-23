Lawrence J. Lukasavage
The Skin of Our Teeth Next Month at Off the Wall
The guy who wrote Our Town also wrote a pseudo-biblical story about the end of the world. Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth is a strangely post-modern play for 1942. It’s a weird mash-up of drama and comedy that mixes fourth wall-bre.. more
May 23, 2016 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
High-Class Horror at Off the Wall Theatre
Off the Wall Theatre presents Grand Guignol, an evening that includes three original Guignol plays adapted by Off the Wall’s Artistic Director Dale Gutzman and an original mini-musical written by Gutzman and composer Joey Kasiroubas. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:26 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Four Classic Horror Shorts with Off the Wall
France's Grand Guignol Theatre was insanely prolific. in its 65 year history, it produced over 1,000 different plays. It’s difficult to imagine that kind of output from any modern theater company but then . . . Grand Guignol predated TV, fea.. more
Oct 20, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Bad Plus
Whether it's The Bad Plus’ album's worth of prog rock covers, snark-scented tribute to “Smells Like Teen Spirit” or straight-faced take on ABBA, it’s always been a bit hard to take the trio completely seriously as a jazz group. At more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
The Forbidden Nectar of Absinthe
Absinthe more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview 1 Comments