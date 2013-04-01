RSS

As I Lay Dying

dwp.jpg.jpe

Keith Gasper

Amid the applause on Good Friday's As I Lay Dying/The Devil Wears Prada co-headlining bill at The Rave, there were, as might be expected at a metal concert, some devil's horns hand gestures thrown skyward by enthused more

Apr 1, 2013 12:00 PM Concert Reviews

Ok, so he was a bust as our closer (though I still think there's a valid injury argument to be made), but you cannot deny that Eric Gagne is a class act. To mark the Thanksgiving holiday, the Brewers official site had an article about the team and.. more

Dec 1, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2067.jpe

As I Lay Dying’s band name suggests that this popular California metalcore group is An Ocean Between Us ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage2056.jpe

DeVotchKa,This Week in Milwaukee more

May 8, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES