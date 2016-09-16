RSS

Layton Boulevard West Neighbors

silver_city_international_food_and_art_walk_2015.jpg.jpe

Layton Boulevard West Neighbors recently announced the 5thannual Silver City International Food and Art Walk, which will be held onSaturday, Sept. 24 from 12-5 p.m. on W. National Avenue. The festival offers a wide variety of ethnic cui.. more

Sep 16, 2016 4:26 PM Around MKE

silvercity.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Silver City Neighborhood is in the midst of a growth period thanks to the opening of new restaurants along National Avenue, the opening of Three Bridges park and a diverse community. more

Apr 29, 2016 11:19 AM City Guide

offcuff.jpg.jpe

For the second consecutive summer, First Stage is producing Latino youth-focused programming on Milwaukee’s South Side. Artistic Director Jeff Frank is a Janesville native (UW-Whitewater, University of Utah MFA) who leads the endeavor. He s... more

Jul 23, 2014 1:03 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage13127.jpe

The Historic Third Ward hosts its 22nd annual holiday celebration this weekend in Catalano Square. The two-day event kicks off this evening with a 5:30 p.m. tree-lighting ceremony, a 5:45 p.m. performance from the Trinity Irish Dancers more

Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES