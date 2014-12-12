RSS

Layton School Of Art

Driving homefrom an emergency trip to the grocery store (the thermostat was hungry for newbatteries), I noticed a chalkboard sign at the intersection of Humboldt andCenter St. advertising a short-lived exhibition-cum-sale of vintage art. Aquic.. more

Dec 12, 2014 9:36 PM Visual Arts

Among Milwaukee’s great tycoons from a century ago, Frederick Layton led a relatively modest life. Much of the money he made from meatpacking was invested in art, especially the Layton Art Gallery more

Sep 23, 2013 5:39 PM Books

In a grand scale art celebration in Southeastern Wisconsin,two museums reached important milestones this past week. The Museum ofWisconsin Art (now called MOWA), opened its doors this April to four newgalleries, a gift shop and expansive, spark.. more

Apr 8, 2013 12:43 AM Visual Arts

Propelled by the unlikely harmonies, sincere lyrics and emotional performances of singers, songwriters and guitarists Kurt Neumann and Sam Llanas—he’s not “Sammy” anymore—the BoDeans were one of the breakout roots-rock bands more

May 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Although she’s a trained classical piano player, Margaret Stutt (aka Pezzittino) has gained for playing the accordion, an instrument more associated with polka and Weird Al Yankovic than gentle Regina Spektor-styled folk pop. Never playing ... more

Dec 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

