Layton School Of Art
Fleeting, "Floating Exhibition" and Sale of Vintage MKE Art
Driving homefrom an emergency trip to the grocery store (the thermostat was hungry for newbatteries), I noticed a chalkboard sign at the intersection of Humboldt andCenter St. advertising a short-lived exhibition-cum-sale of vintage art. Aquic.. more
Dec 12, 2014
A Legacy of Art
Among Milwaukee’s great tycoons from a century ago, Frederick Layton led a relatively modest life. Much of the money he made from meatpacking was invested in art, especially the Layton Art Gallery more
Sep 23, 2013
Two Milestone for Wisconsin Art
In a grand scale art celebration in Southeastern Wisconsin,two museums reached important milestones this past week. The Museum ofWisconsin Art (now called MOWA), opened its doors this April to four newgalleries, a gift shop and expansive, spark.. more
Apr 8, 2013
The BoDeans w/ Paul Cebar
Propelled by the unlikely harmonies, sincere lyrics and emotional performances of singers, songwriters and guitarists Kurt Neumann and Sam Llanas—he’s not “Sammy” anymore—the BoDeans were one of the breakout roots-rock bands more
May 28, 2010
Pezzettino Vinyl Release Party
Although she’s a trained classical piano player, Margaret Stutt (aka Pezzittino) has gained for playing the accordion, an instrument more associated with polka and Weird Al Yankovic than gentle Regina Spektor-styled folk pop. Never playing ... more
Dec 11, 2009