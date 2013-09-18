Laz Alonso
Film Clips: Sept. 18
Josh Holloway takes a starring turn as Jason Blake, a one-time championship basketball coach with a lot left to prove when he’s recruited to field a winning dance crew by Los Angeles hip hop mogul Dante (Laz Alonso). The pressure’s on since... more
Sep 18, 2013
Spike Lee’s War
Spike Lee was fighting World War II long before Miracle at St. Anna, out now on DVD. His campaign began with a salvo at Clint Eastwood for excluding black faces from Flags of Our Fathers, accusing him of perpetuating the assumption that blacks co.. more
Feb 8, 2009
Miracle at St. Anna
Oct 1, 2008
Brewers vs. Blue Jays
The Milwaukee Brewers complete their series against the Toronto Blue Jays this afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 19, 2008