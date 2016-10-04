RSS

Lazy Eye

film_kiki.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s LGBT Film/Video Festival’s many narrative, documentary and short film offerings show at several East Side theaters from Oct. 12-23. For tickets and full schedule information, please visit uwm.edu/lgbtfilmfestival. more

Oct 4, 2016 2:30 PM Film

blogimage3006.jpe

If the surest barometer of the Silversun Pickups' longevity is how many people flee their shows after they've finished playing "Lazy Eye," then the group is doing alright for itself. The mass exodus for the exits that once routinely followed that .. more

Mar 22, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3006.jpe

 Many people miss the presence of Bella’s Fat Cat at its original location at 1 www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Dining Out more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 14 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES