TheBrick Pub and Grill  DJ Jeremy hosts starting at 9:30pm after the Badgers game. more

Oct 27, 2016 3:24 PM Brew City Booze

Lacey Muszynski shares some of the best spots to enjoy costume contests, drink specials, dance parties and more this Halloween in Milwaukee. more

Oct 27, 2016 10:29 AM Brew City Booze

An overview of Milwaukee restaurants and bars opened in the last year. more

Apr 29, 2016 11:22 AM City Guide

Chef/Owner: A.J. DixonWhat inspired you to become achef?Mymother, Susan. I grew up eating everything from chitterlings to sushi inour house. She loved to cook. My fondest memories are of cooking with her. Shewatched cooking shows, talked w.. more

Apr 18, 2016 2:55 PM Sponsored Content

Do you remember the best meal you've had in 2015?Lazy Susan Milwaukee (2378 S Howell Ave) is hosting a year end event that will prove to be a contender. Lazy Susan is known for featuring an ever-rotating menu of plates to share crafted from local .. more

Dec 16, 2015 3:50 PM Sponsored Content

Lazy Susan, a cozy restaurant in Bay View, is aptly named with its atmosphere of hospitality and shared family meals. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:20 PM Dining Out

Bay View is about to get another unique restaurant. Lazy Susan will open at 2376 S. Howell Ave., about a block south of the busy Lincoln Avenue corridor, in early 2014, chef A.J. Dixon announced today on Facebook. Described as a "tapas bar and res.. more

Nov 5, 2013 3:00 PM Around MKE

Michael Pink’s imagining of The Nutcracker was lovingly presented by the Milwaukee Ballet and its Orchestra under Pasquale Laurino on opening night. The dancers will trade major roles during the run, which ends Dec. 26, appearing in differe... more

Dec 14, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

Director John Huston would go on to direct 36 more films, including six Oscar winners, but none of them are more cherished than his directorial debut, 1941’s The Maltese Falcon . The film was also the breakthrough for star Humphrey more

Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Republicans have announced the forthcoming release of the "Contract From America"—a set of legislative proposals presumably intended to replicate the "Contract With America" used by their leaders in the historic 1994 midterm more

Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show hosts a wine festival fundraiser tonight at Bay View’s Marian Center, sharing the proceeds with the canine-rescue group Wisconsin Adopt-A-Golden Retriever. The dress is casual, and the $25 admission includes w... more

Jan 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

