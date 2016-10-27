Lazy Susan
Head to These Bars for Halloween
TheBrick Pub and Grill DJ Jeremy hosts starting at 9:30pm after the Badgers game. more
Lacey Muszynski shares some of the best spots to enjoy costume contests, drink specials, dance parties and more this Halloween in Milwaukee. more
City Guide 2016: The New
An overview of Milwaukee restaurants and bars opened in the last year. more
Meet the Chef: Lazy Susan MKE
Chef/Owner: A.J. DixonWhat inspired you to become achef?Mymother, Susan. I grew up eating everything from chitterlings to sushi inour house. She loved to cook. My fondest memories are of cooking with her. Shewatched cooking shows, talked w.. more
Lazy Susan Hosts New Years Eve Event
Do you remember the best meal you've had in 2015?Lazy Susan Milwaukee (2378 S Howell Ave) is hosting a year end event that will prove to be a contender. Lazy Susan is known for featuring an ever-rotating menu of plates to share crafted from local .. more
Sharing the Feeling at Lazy Susan
Lazy Susan, a cozy restaurant in Bay View, is aptly named with its atmosphere of hospitality and shared family meals. more
Lazy Susan Tapas Bar and Restaurant Will Open in Bay View Next Year
Bay View is about to get another unique restaurant. Lazy Susan will open at 2376 S. Howell Ave., about a block south of the busy Lincoln Avenue corridor, in early 2014, chef A.J. Dixon announced today on Facebook. Described as a "tapas bar and res.. more
Holiday Wizardry in Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’
Michael Pink’s imagining of The Nutcracker was lovingly presented by the Milwaukee Ballet and its Orchestra under Pasquale Laurino on opening night. The dancers will trade major roles during the run, which ends Dec. 26, appearing in differe... more
The Maltese Falcon
Director John Huston would go on to direct 36 more films, including six Oscar winners, but none of them are more cherished than his directorial debut, 1941’s The Maltese Falcon . The film was also the breakthrough for star Humphrey more
Return of 'The Contract With America'
The Republicans have announced the forthcoming release of the "Contract From America"—a set of legislative proposals presumably intended to replicate the "Contract With America" used by their leaders in the historic 1994 midterm more
Bay View Wine Fest
The Milwaukee Air & Water Show hosts a wine festival fundraiser tonight at Bay View’s Marian Center, sharing the proceeds with the canine-rescue group Wisconsin Adopt-A-Golden Retriever. The dress is casual, and the $25 admission includes w... more
