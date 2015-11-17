RSS
League Of Women Voters Of Wisconsin
The Purchase of the Wisconsin Legislature Is Complete
Thanks to the bills rushed through the Wisconsin Legislature, not only will corrupt candidates and elected officials be able to put their votes and their careers up for sale without fear of getting caught, but the changes are coming just a ... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 23 Comments
Preserve Justice Crooks’ Legacy on the Supreme Court
We urge Gov. Scott Walker to appoint a successor to Justice Patrick Crooks who is not seeking election to the state Supreme Court in spring 2016. more
Sep 29, 2015 9:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Wisconsin's Voter ID Law: Are You Ready?
In two weeks, Wisconsin voters will be required to present a state-approved photo ID to cast... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 30 Comments
