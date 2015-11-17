RSS

League Of Women Voters Of Wisconsin

o-governor-scott-walker-facebook.jpg.jpe

Thanks to the bills rushed through the Wisconsin Legislature, not only will corrupt candidates and elected officials be able to put their votes and their careers up for sale without fear of getting caught, but the changes are coming just a ... more

Nov 17, 2015 10:14 PM Expresso 23 Comments

issuestatecapitol.jpg.jpe

We urge Gov. Scott Walker to appoint a successor to Justice Patrick Crooks who is not seeking election to the state Supreme Court in spring 2016. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:33 PM Expresso 3 Comments

blogimage17651.jpe

In two weeks, Wisconsin voters will be required to present a state-approved photo ID to cast... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 30 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES