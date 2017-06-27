Leah Vukmir
More Money for Prisons than Colleges?
As Wisconsin’s prison population grows, Democrats and Republicans seem ready to consider new options to reduce the number of inmates. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:52 PM Elliot Hughes News Features 3 Comments
The New County Mental Health Board is Beginning to Assert Itself
The state legislation creating an appointed Mental Health Board to oversee Milwaukee County’s Behavioral Health Division (BHD) set a low bar for public transparency and involvement. But that will change in 2016 as members voted Thursday to ... more
Sep 1, 2015 8:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
County’s Behavioral Health Services’ Redesign Moves Forward
The Milwaukee County Mental Health Board is moving ahead on its strategic plan to reorganize and downsize the county’s mental health services. more
Jun 16, 2015 10:54 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee County Residents Lose Control of Mental Health Services
With little fanfare, Milwaukee County’s mental health system was transferred to state control last week. Soon, the Milwaukee County executive and board of supervisors will send to Gov. Scott Walker their more
Apr 16, 2014 1:15 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Leah Vukmir Gives In and Will Turn Over ALEC Emails
State Sen. LeahVukmir (R-Wauwatosa), who’s on the national board of the corporate bill-millALEC, will turn over her ALEC emails to the Center for Media and Democracy. ALEC had beenstamping its emails with a disclaimer, saying that they were c.. more
Mar 28, 2014 5:31 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Republicans Push Voter Suppression and Lobbyist-Friendly Bills Ahead of Tough Fall Election
In the final days of the legislative session, the Republican-dominated state Senate is focusing its agenda on bills that don’t necessarily have the votes to pass. Bills that would suppress voter more
Mar 12, 2014 4:53 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Mental Health Takeover Bill Lacks Accountability
A bill fast-tracked through the Legislature would remove Milwaukee County supervisors’ responsibility for mental health services, putting an unelected Milwaukee County Mental Health Board selected by Gov. Scott Walker in charge of those ser... more
Feb 18, 2014 9:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Milwaukee Lakefront Bill Gets a One-Sided Hearing
Legislators got only half the story on a bill that could tie up lakefront development in the courts for years.Last week, an Assembly committee heard testimony more
Feb 13, 2014 3:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Breakthrough on Cannabis Oil Bill
Progress! Thecannabis oil bill, which could help the Shepherd’s cover girl, Lydia Schaeffer, with her seizures, willget a hearing in the state Assembly at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.This is huge. The Assembly versionof the bill, official.. more
Feb 7, 2014 4:29 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Medical Marijuana Helps Sick Kids—But Not in Wisconsin
Sally Schaeffer’s daughter, Lydia, suffers from two rare seizure disorders that prevent her from sleeping, thriving and living the life of an ordinary 6-year-old girl more
Feb 5, 2014 2:34 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
County Supervisors Push Back on Abele’s Couture Bill
On Monday, a Milwaukee County board committee heard testimony from aides to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele on a new bill that the administration says would provide more clarity on which portions of Milwaukee’s lakefront can be devel... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
ALEC Struggles in the Spotlight
The fallout from the Trayvon Martin shooting death and increased scrutiny from a Wisconsin-based watchdog group have made life difficult for the right-wing legislation-writing more
Dec 11, 2013 3:28 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Voucher Backers Buy State Government—Again
Wealthy supporters of school vouchers lavished an eye-popping $10 million on Wisconsin campaigns in the past 10 years, spending half of that amount in 2011 and 2012 alone, according to a new analysis by the Wisconsin more
Apr 17, 2013 7:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
How Corporations Are Controlling Wisconsin Legislators
The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), an ultraconservative corporate-sponsored policy group, has been known to legislators for years, but it has just recently come under public scrutiny for the group's creative—and controversial... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Why Republicans Dislike Leah Vukmir
In the western suburbs, voters in the 5th Senate District will have a big decision to make on Nov. 2. Should they cast a ballot for the incumbent, moderate Democratic Sen. Jim Sullivan, or his rival, conservative Republican state Rep. Leah ... more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Around MKE 23 Comments
Well-Balanced Drama in Rep’s ‘Radio Golf’
Any politician trying to make meaningful change is in for a tremendous challenge, as noble ideals become complicated by real-world concerns. Playwright August Wilson examines this idea in Radio Golf, the final play in Wilson’s exhaustive 10... more
Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
