Leah Vukmir

As Wisconsin’s prison population grows, Democrats and Republicans seem ready to consider new options to reduce the number of inmates. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:52 PM News Features 3 Comments

Rumpelstiltskin

Imps don’t get a whole lot of respect in any realm of fantasy. Given the opportunity, most people could name notable dragons and elves and dwarves and things from legend and popular fiction. Imps are always given the background, though. Th.. more

Jan 2, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

The state legislation creating an appointed Mental Health Board to oversee Milwaukee County’s Behavioral Health Division (BHD) set a low bar for public transparency and involvement. But that will change in 2016 as members voted Thursday to ... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:25 PM News Features 1 Comments

The Milwaukee County Mental Health Board is moving ahead on its strategic plan to reorganize and downsize the county’s mental health services. more

Jun 16, 2015 10:54 PM News Features

With little fanfare, Milwaukee County’s mental health system was transferred to state control last week. Soon, the Milwaukee County executive and board of supervisors will send to Gov. Scott Walker their more

Apr 16, 2014 1:15 AM News Features

State Sen. LeahVukmir (R-Wauwatosa), who’s on the national board of the corporate bill-millALEC, will turn over her ALEC emails to the Center for Media and Democracy. ALEC had beenstamping its emails with a disclaimer, saying that they were c.. more

Mar 28, 2014 5:31 PM Daily Dose

In the final days of the legislative session, the Republican-dominated state Senate is focusing its agenda on bills that don’t necessarily have the votes to pass. Bills that would suppress voter more

Mar 12, 2014 4:53 AM News Features

A bill fast-tracked through the Legislature would remove Milwaukee County supervisors’ responsibility for mental health services, putting an unelected Milwaukee County Mental Health Board selected by Gov. Scott Walker in charge of those ser... more

Feb 18, 2014 9:12 PM News Features

Legislators got only half the story on a bill that could tie up lakefront development in the courts for years.Last week, an Assembly committee heard testimony more

Feb 13, 2014 3:32 AM Expresso

Progress! Thecannabis oil bill, which could help the Shepherd’s cover girl, Lydia Schaeffer, with her seizures, willget a hearing in the state Assembly at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.This is huge. The Assembly versionof the bill, official.. more

Feb 7, 2014 4:29 PM Daily Dose

Sally Schaeffer’s daughter, Lydia, suffers from two rare seizure disorders that prevent her from sleeping, thriving and living the life of an ordinary 6-year-old girl more

Feb 5, 2014 2:34 AM News Features

On Monday, a Milwaukee County board committee heard testimony from aides to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele on a new bill that the administration says would provide more clarity on which portions of Milwaukee’s lakefront can be devel... more

Jan 29, 2014 7:25 PM News Features

The fallout from the Trayvon Martin shooting death and increased scrutiny from a Wisconsin-based watchdog group have made life difficult for the right-wing legislation-writing more

Dec 11, 2013 3:28 AM News Features

Wealthy supporters of school vouchers lavished an eye-popping $10 million on Wisconsin campaigns in the past 10 years, spending half of that amount in 2011 and 2012 alone, according to a new analysis by the Wisconsin more

Apr 17, 2013 7:50 PM Expresso

The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), an ultraconservative corporate-sponsored policy group, has been known to legislators for years, but it has just recently come under public scrutiny for the group's creative—and controversial... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

In the western suburbs, voters in the 5th Senate District will have a big decision to make on Nov. 2. Should they cast a ballot for the incumbent, moderate Democratic Sen. Jim Sullivan, or his rival, conservative Republican state Rep. Leah ... more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 23 Comments

Any politician trying to make meaningful change is in for a tremendous challenge, as noble ideals become complicated by real-world concerns. Playwright August Wilson examines this idea in Radio Golf, the final play in Wilson’s exhaustive 10... more

Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show parks at the U.S. Cellular Arena this week through Sunday, offering a glimpse at the latest pre-production models, including the Corvette Stingray, the 2011 Lincoln MKX, the 2011 Fort Mustang V6 and 2011 more

Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

