Leap Day
Five Leap Day Happenings in Milwaukee
February 29th, or Leap Day as it iscolloquially known, only comes around every four years, and because of that is anunfortunate birthday to have. Just ask Jerry Gergich. Since Leap Day is such arare occurrence, why not make the most of it? Here.. more
Feb 19, 2016 4:25 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Wisconsin’s Wild Birds
Hunting for food, one of the most primitive of human activities, is a way of life that is largely disappearing from America’s modern fast-food society. Everything we need to nourish ourselves can be found in a grocery store, no killing or c... more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Brewers sign four Minor League arms: Looking for roster spot, th
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers are already planning for 2009 Spring Training.The Brewers announced Wednesday they had signed four pitchers to Minor League contracts that included invitations to big league camp. They are left-handers Lindsay Gulin, Sam .. more
Oct 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Play Ball!
James McDonough took over the Los Angeles Times ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE