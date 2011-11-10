RSS

Least Competent Criminals

Theatre is so ephemeral. It’s often quite difficult to tell if a performance actually having some kind of tangible effect on things rather than simply existing onstage for a span of time. It’s nice to see the occasional show that looks to do som.. more

Nov 10, 2011 2:07 PM Theater

“Krazy Kat,” one of the most delightfully bizarre cartoon strips to emerge from the early years of the Sunday funnies, was the work of a New Orleans Creole who passed as white, George Herriman. The tirelessly prolific illustrator moved to New.. more

Jun 22, 2011 5:12 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Boulevard Theatre celebrates a quarter century since it opened. It's annual wine tasting/poetry reading is actually not nearly as pretentious as it sounds . . . the Boulevard's annual fundraiser/ get together celebrates 25 years of the Bou.. more

May 15, 2011 4:28 AM Theater

My twitter stream today brought me a high and a low in about 5 minutes.J-S Brewers beat writer Tom Haudricourt tweeted that Nyjer Morgan had returned to the team from the DL and would be replacing Carlos Gomez in the two-hole of the batting order.. more

May 3, 2011 8:45 PM More Sports

 And now, the third in the Audio Curtains podcasts: Part Five of my interview with Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements. (That other voice you're hearing in these recordings is that of Milwaukee Rep Public Relations Director Cindy Moran.. more

Apr 4, 2011 10:01 AM Theater

Natalie Portman won the Best Actress Oscar for her leading role in Black Swan and the nod was well deserved. With her hair tied back in a severe yet sexy bun and looking out at the world through disconcerted eyes, Portman plays Nina, the girl who.. more

Apr 2, 2011 2:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

The films of Britain’s Danny Boyle cut through both the preciousness of American indies and the intellectual rigor of the European art house. Boyle’s twentysomethings are more likely to dismember a dead man’s body to conceal the theft of his ill-.. more

Nov 12, 2010 2:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5886.jpe

Sep 28, 2010 3:11 PM On Music

In Plain Truth, the excellent Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) plays a hard driving attorney who begins to feel guilty for getting Wall Street crooks off the hook for their crimes. Soon enough, she finds herself in an entirel.. more

Jul 29, 2010 11:58 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5252.jpe

Apr 29, 2010 4:37 PM Daily Dose

Apr 12, 2010 5:48 PM Daily Dose

TheNew Age movement certainly isn’t an exclusive club, and this is causinga few pr St. Paul Pioneer Press ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage4020.jpe

Jul 20, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

At the biennial World Beard and Moustache Championships in Anchorage, Alaska, four local heroes defeated the usually dominant German contingent. The 18-category pageant, which took place in May, included,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

In March, when retired NYPD officerJohn Comparetto was approached at gunpoint in a men’s room at a HolidayInn near Harrisburg, Pa., he quietly handed over his wallet. Butonce the robber left, Co,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

2009 ChuckShepherd,None more

May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

 © 2009 ChuckShepherd,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

In February, Elizabeth Russell, 45, and her 13-year-old daughter were arrested inHartford, Conn., and charged with shoplifting from a Kohl’s departmentstore. Upon hearing of the arrests, her husb,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

 Least Competent Criminals  (1) In December, The Sun ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Mar 18, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage2914.jpe

I have no idea what prompted Kiss FM to return this dusty gem to semi-regular rotation this weekend, but it was the perfect complement to a sun-soaked weekend. Whatever happened to Lil' Troy, anyway? Wanna Be A Baller - Lil Troy more

Mar 16, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES