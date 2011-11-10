Least Competent Criminals
Charity Play Reading With The Fools
Theatre is so ephemeral. It’s often quite difficult to tell if a performance actually having some kind of tangible effect on things rather than simply existing onstage for a span of time. It’s nice to see the occasional show that looks to do som.. more
Nov 10, 2011 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Krazy Kat Kinema
“Krazy Kat,” one of the most delightfully bizarre cartoon strips to emerge from the early years of the Sunday funnies, was the work of a New Orleans Creole who passed as white, George Herriman. The tirelessly prolific illustrator moved to New.. more
Jun 22, 2011 5:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Boulevard Theatre's 25th Anniversary Celebration
The Boulevard Theatre celebrates a quarter century since it opened. It's annual wine tasting/poetry reading is actually not nearly as pretentious as it sounds . . . the Boulevard's annual fundraiser/ get together celebrates 25 years of the Bou.. more
May 15, 2011 4:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Morgan in the 2 hole
My twitter stream today brought me a high and a low in about 5 minutes.J-S Brewers beat writer Tom Haudricourt tweeted that Nyjer Morgan had returned to the team from the DL and would be replacing Carlos Gomez in the two-hole of the batting order.. more
May 3, 2011 8:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Mark Clements Interview: 5 of 5
And now, the third in the Audio Curtains podcasts: Part Five of my interview with Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements. (That other voice you're hearing in these recordings is that of Milwaukee Rep Public Relations Director Cindy Moran.. more
Apr 4, 2011 10:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Black Swan on Blu-ray
Natalie Portman won the Best Actress Oscar for her leading role in Black Swan and the nod was well deserved. With her hair tied back in a severe yet sexy bun and looking out at the world through disconcerted eyes, Portman plays Nina, the girl who.. more
Apr 2, 2011 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Danny Boyle Speaks
The films of Britain’s Danny Boyle cut through both the preciousness of American indies and the intellectual rigor of the European art house. Boyle’s twentysomethings are more likely to dismember a dead man’s body to conceal the theft of his ill-.. more
Nov 12, 2010 2:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
New Release Wrap-Up: Neil Young, Deerhunter, No Age
Sep 28, 2010 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Plain Truth
In Plain Truth, the excellent Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) plays a hard driving attorney who begins to feel guilty for getting Wall Street crooks off the hook for their crimes. Soon enough, she finds herself in an entirel.. more
Jul 29, 2010 11:58 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Will Allen: Man of Influence
Apr 29, 2010 4:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Is This an MPS Takeover Bill?
Apr 12, 2010 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Diamond in the Rough
TheNew Age movement certainly isn’t an exclusive club, and this is causinga few pr St. Paul Pioneer Press ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Beastie Boys' Adam Yauch Diagnosed with Tumor, Cancels Concerts
Jul 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Alaskans Like ’Em Hairy
At the biennial World Beard and Moustache Championships in Anchorage, Alaska, four local heroes defeated the usually dominant German contingent. The 18-category pageant, which took place in May, included,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE 1 Comments
Pennsylvania's Criminal Mastermind
In March, when retired NYPD officerJohn Comparetto was approached at gunpoint in a men’s room at a HolidayInn near Harrisburg, Pa., he quietly handed over his wallet. Butonce the robber left, Co,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Volunteer Position
2009 ChuckShepherd,None more
May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Sign of the Times
© 2009 ChuckShepherd,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
A Family Affair
In February, Elizabeth Russell, 45, and her 13-year-old daughter were arrested inHartford, Conn., and charged with shoplifting from a Kohl’s departmentstore. Upon hearing of the arrests, her husb,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Solving the Real Problems
Least Competent Criminals (1) In December, The Sun ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Mar 18, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Wanna Be a Balla, Shot Caller...
I have no idea what prompted Kiss FM to return this dusty gem to semi-regular rotation this weekend, but it was the perfect complement to a sun-soaked weekend. Whatever happened to Lil' Troy, anyway? Wanna Be A Baller - Lil Troy more
Mar 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music