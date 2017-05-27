Lebanon
Macbeth (Drunk) with Bourbon & Bard
Katie Merriman takes another shot of liquor onstage. She’s getting a hero’s cheer as she knocks back the liquor. We’re not cheering for the actual act of drinking. There’s nothing terribly heroic in swallowing hard liquor. There’s no danger here e.. more
May 27, 2017 4:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
House of Stone: A Memoir of Home, Family, and a Lost Middle East (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Anthony Shadid
Foreign correspondent Anthony Shadid had often been praised for bravery in covering Iraq and Libya, but the Pulitzer Prize winner's greatest characteristics were intelligence and insight. Before his death early this year in Syria (from an a... more
Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Matt's three friends seek to chronicle the loss of his virginity on camera, and post the event on the Internet. Along the way, they manage to alienate a dozen young women, earn the wrath of one teen's father, and post Matt's mounting mishap... more
Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies