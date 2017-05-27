RSS

Lebanon

18670748_636847546511009_5673421929731842168_n.jpg.jpe

Katie Merriman takes another shot of liquor onstage. She’s getting a hero’s cheer as she knocks back the liquor. We’re not cheering for the actual act of drinking. There’s nothing terribly heroic in swallowing hard liquor. There’s no danger here e.. more

May 27, 2017 4:32 PM Theater

blogimage18464.jpe

Foreign correspondent Anthony Shadid had often been praised for bravery in covering Iraq and Libya, but the Pulitzer Prize winner's greatest characteristics were intelligence and insight. Before his death early this year in Syria (from an a... more

Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage13663.jpe

Matt's three friends seek to chronicle the loss of his virginity on camera, and post the event on the Internet. Along the way, they manage to alienate a dozen young women, earn the wrath of one teen's father, and post Matt's mounting mishap... more

Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Home Movies

SOCIAL UPDATES