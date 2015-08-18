RSS
Lebowski Fest
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 20-26
Mexican Fiesta and Lebowski Fest anchor a big weekend of Downtown events, while the Gin Blossoms play the Milwaukee County Zoo, of all places. more
Aug 18, 2015 9:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Lebowski Fest Returns to Milwaukee
Not everyone fell in love with The Big Lebowski the first time they saw it. That includes Will Russell, co-creator of Lebowski Fest, the traveling annual festival celebrating the Dude in all his Dudeness. He admits to “feeling almost indiff... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:55 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Lebowski Comes to Milwaukee
The Big Lebowski came and went without ringing much change at box offices during its theatrical release... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature 1 Comments
