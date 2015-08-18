RSS

Lebowski Fest

Mexican Fiesta and Lebowski Fest anchor a big weekend of Downtown events, while the Gin Blossoms play the Milwaukee County Zoo, of all places. more

This Week in Milwaukee

Not everyone fell in love with The Big Lebowski the first time they saw it. That includes Will Russell, co-creator of Lebowski Fest, the traveling annual festival celebrating the Dude in all his Dudeness. He admits to “feeling almost indiff... more

Film Reviews

The Big Lebowski came and went without ringing much change at box offices during its theatrical release... more

A&E Feature

