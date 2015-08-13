Lebron James
Bucks Release 2015-2016 Schedule
On Wednesday, the NBA released the Milwaukee Bucks 2015-2016 schedule. For all intents and purposes, the 2015-2016 season promises the most excitement for Milwaukee Bucks fans in over a decade. If you have avoided the "Own the Future" marketing .. more
Aug 13, 2015
Bucks Sign Greg Monroe to Three-Year, $50M Max Deal
Going into free agency yesterday, avid Milwaukee Bucks fans knew that the team's biggest weakness was at the center position. In year's past, team management has seen its coveted free agents go to bigger markets: New York, L.A, Chicago, etc. So w.. more
Jul 2, 2015
A Wild Bango Spotted in His Natural Habitat
Milwaukee Bucksmascot Bango was spotted today on the corner of Water St and Wisconsin Avetoday. He was driving a Milwaukee Bucks branded Segway in the direction of theSummerfest grounds. It is unusual to see Bango in the wild this time of yea.. more
Jun 30, 2015
Punmanship In Early May with the Gwiazdowskis
I’m okay with tattoos and piercings and body modifications. I’m even okay with most of the apps that people seem to be occupying themselves with. Puns, though...with the rise to prominence of competitive punmanship, these “kids these days,” hav.. more
May 1, 2015
2 Chainz w/ Pusha T and August Alsina @ The Eagles Ballroom
Though he achieved some street-level celebrity as half of the Atlanta duo Playaz Circle, 2 Chainz, then known as “Tity Boi,” mainly seemed to get lost in the Southern rap tidal wave of the mid-2,Concert Reviews more
Feb 10, 2014
Ringing Down the Curtain
The Olympic marathon has ended for bleary-eyed fans who tried to navigate through hundreds of TV hours. The Observers' viewing was more of a middle-distance jaunt, but that doesn't mean they've run short on commentary... more
Aug 16, 2012
Bored of the Rings?
Here it comes, starting Friday night: A quadrennial quest for gold by the world's top competitors—Coca-Cola, Visa, McDonald's, GE, Procter & Gamble... And then there are the Summer Olympic Games in London... more
Jul 23, 2012
Ya Gotta Like It—Or Do You?
The mind reels at the notion, but sometimes the Observers make predictions that prove wrong. They deal with long-term errors easily; by season's end they've forgotten what they forecast and hope readers have done likewise. But the headline ... more
Jun 26, 2012
The Forecast: Rolling Thunder
A funny thing happened last year on LeBron James' march to “not one, not two... not six, not seven” NBA championships with the Miami Heat. James and superstar sidekicks Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were stunned in the NBA Finals by the Dal... more
Jun 13, 2012
It's No Time to Let Driver Waltz Away
Who says the Packers didn't win a championship this year? Last week Donald Driver, with help from Packer Backers around the country, was voted to the title in "Dancing With the Stars." But grabbing the Mirror Ball doesn't mean the belo more
May 30, 2012
Jazz Planet
Throughout the summer, the Italian Community Center hosts free live music as part of its Monday through Thursday Courtyard Music Series. Mondays are dedicated to jazz, with tonight’s performance coming from the group Jazz Planet. Café La Sc... more
Aug 23, 2010
Rockerbox
Unlike the Harley-Davidson celebrations that periodically fill Milwaukee with the sounds of Steppenwolf, the annual Rockerbox Motorcycle Show and Street Party, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Center Street near Humboldt Avenue, attract... more
Aug 7, 2010
Michael Jackson Laser Spectacular
Using an array of lasers, video screens, lights and a 50,000-watt sound system, the Michael Jackson Laser Spectacular seeks to replicate the energy, spectacle and volume of a concert from the late King of Pop.Touching on many of Jackson’s more
Aug 6, 2010
Our Decision: Stay Cool About the Heat
The momentous news came, and somehow Earth maintained its rotation. After seven years of individual glory but no NBA titles, LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat in a superstar trio with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bos... more
Jul 13, 2010