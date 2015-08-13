RSS

Lebron James

V'Ron

On Wednesday, the NBA released the Milwaukee Bucks 2015-2016 schedule.  For all intents and purposes, the 2015-2016 season promises the most excitement for Milwaukee Bucks fans in over a decade.  If you have avoided the "Own the Future" marketing

Aug 13, 2015 9:31 PM Milwaukee Bucks 1 Comments

Going into free agency yesterday, avid Milwaukee Bucks fans knew that the team's biggest weakness was at the center position. In year's past, team management has seen its coveted free agents go to bigger markets: New York, L.A, Chicago, etc.  So w

Jul 2, 2015 3:15 PM Milwaukee Bucks

Rob Hullum

Milwaukee Bucksmascot Bango was spotted today on the corner of Water St and Wisconsin Avetoday. He was driving a Milwaukee Bucks branded Segway in the direction of theSummerfest grounds. It is unusual to see Bango in the wild this time of yea

Jun 30, 2015 5:54 PM Around MKE

I'm okay with tattoos and piercings and body modifications. I'm even okay with most of the apps that people seem to be occupying themselves with. Puns, though...with the rise to prominence of competitive punmanship, these "kids these days," hav

May 1, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Photo credit: Sam Shea

Though he achieved some street-level celebrity as half of the Atlanta duo Playaz Circle, 2 Chainz, then known as "Tity Boi," mainly seemed to get lost in the Southern rap tidal wave of the mid-2

Feb 10, 2014 9:49 AM Concert Reviews

The Olympic marathon has ended for bleary-eyed fans who tried to navigate through hundreds of TV hours. The Observers' viewing was more of a middle-distance jaunt, but that doesn't mean they've run short on commentary

Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Here it comes, starting Friday night: A quadrennial quest for gold by the world's top competitors—Coca-Cola, Visa, McDonald's, GE, Procter & Gamble... And then there are the Summer Olympic Games in London

Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

The mind reels at the notion, but sometimes the Observers make predictions that prove wrong. They deal with long-term errors easily; by season's end they've forgotten what they forecast and hope readers have done likewise. But the headline

Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

A funny thing happened last year on LeBron James' march to "not one, not two... not six, not seven" NBA championships with the Miami Heat. James and superstar sidekicks Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were stunned in the NBA Finals by the Dal

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Who says the Packers didn't win a championship this year? Last week Donald Driver, with help from Packer Backers around the country, was voted to the title in "Dancing With the Stars." But grabbing the Mirror Ball doesn't mean the belo

May 30, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Throughout the summer, the Italian Community Center hosts free live music as part of its Monday through Thursday Courtyard Music Series. Mondays are dedicated to jazz, with tonight's performance coming from the group Jazz Planet. Café La Sc

Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Unlike the Harley-Davidson celebrations that periodically fill Milwaukee with the sounds of Steppenwolf, the annual Rockerbox Motorcycle Show and Street Party, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Center Street near Humboldt Avenue, attract

Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Using an array of lasers, video screens, lights and a 50,000-watt sound system, the Michael Jackson Laser Spectacular seeks to replicate the energy, spectacle and volume of a concert from the late King of Pop.Touching on many of Jackson's

Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The momentous news came, and somehow Earth maintained its rotation. After seven years of individual glory but no NBA titles, LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat in a superstar trio with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bos

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

