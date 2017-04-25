Leda Hoffman
Post-Apocalypse Simpsons in Luminous Theatre’s ‘Mr. Burns’
Leda Hoffman directs Luminous Theatre’s post-apocalyptic comedy Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play in the Goat Palace. This play shows how, after a major pandemic, people react to stress very differently. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Post-Apocalyptic Comedy with Luminous Theatre
It’s an impressive beer selection for the end of the world. Actually it’s just the end of Riverwest. (It only FEELS like the end of the world.) It’s the north edge: there are warehouses and factories and things up there. Cross over the river and y.. more
Apr 24, 2017 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Billie Holiday headlines ‘Emerson’s Bar and Grill’
“Singing is living to me,” proclaims legendary singer Billie Holiday at the start of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill. “But they won’t,Theater more
Sep 13, 2016 3:41 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 9.15
New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Lady Day Sings the Blues (at Emerson’s Bar and Grill)
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill starring award-winning actress Alexis J. Roston as seminal jazz vocalist Billie Holiday. Performances are Sept. 9-Oct 30 at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret, 108 E. Well... more
Aug 30, 2016 3:28 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ w/ Madison Square Gardeners
Milwaukee native Kevn Kinney left the city behind in the mid-’80s to move to Atlanta and found the country-rock band Drivin’ N’ Cryin’, and though that band has slowed down considerably over the last decade as Kinney focused on sid more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee