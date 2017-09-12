Leda Hoffmann
Wild Space Dance Company Presents 'Artifacts' at Riverwest's Goat Palace
Deb Loewen’s latest site-specific piece for her Wild Space Dance Company takes place in a Riverwest venue (The Goat Palace), involves the audience and includes actual goats. more
Sep 12, 2017 1:54 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Auditions for Jesus Christ (Superstar)
It’s odd to think that one of the most enduring contributions to musical theatre to come out of the ’70s would have been originally conceived as a concept album and only later turned into a full-blown stage production. Since its debut in ’71, th.. more
Oct 23, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Light-handed Exploration of Loneliness
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of a little-known late work by Tennessee Williams, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, is a masterful study of loneliness, unlikely companionship and “going on” after dreams are shattered. Directed by ... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:45 PM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Censored on Final Approach’ at Renaissance Theaterworks
“Censored” is a most apropos word in the title of Phylis Ravel’s compelling, historical drama, Censored on Final Approach, which questions the possible censorship of sabotage of Women Air Force Service Pilots (WASP) planes during World W... more
Mar 22, 2016 3:45 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s ‘Rep Lab’ Festival
In the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Rep Lab, which runs January 8-12 at the Stiemke Studio, seven scripted pieces will be presented, chosen by directing residents Nabra Nelson and Ryan Holihan from a collection of about 70 short plays that... more
Dec 29, 2015 9:15 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
An Intimate Outdoor ‘Romeo and Juliet’
This summer Door Shakespeare stages an intimate outdoor Romeo and Juliet seeped in the look and feel of the early 20th century. more
Jul 8, 2015 12:23 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Confusion Reigns in Door Shakespeare's Kinetic "Comedy of Errors"
Milwaukee-based director Leda Hoffmann is clearly having a lot of fun with TheComedy of Errors. The production she is directing as it is being stagedwith Door Shakespeare in Bailey's Harbor. That fun is kinetic enough totransfer to the stage in.. more
Jul 8, 2014 6:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Setting 'The Chairs' for Imaginary Guests
An old man and old woman live in lonely isolation on an island. They have invited “imaginary guests” to their ramshackle home and frantically put out more and more chairs as the “guests” arrive. They are “all” awaiting the arrival ... more
Feb 13, 2014 3:19 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Lear Laid Bare
Let’s see: adultery, betrayal, infidelity, murder, mutilation and the requisite sibling rivalry in a fight for power, lust and gold. Just another modern day reality TV show? Something to do with really, really desperate “housewives”? more
Jul 17, 2013 3:19 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘King Lear’s’ Alchemical Close-Up
The Alchemist Theatre’s intimate venue will host an epic classic, King Lear, in a space capable of amplifying the immediacy of human emotion, with an excellent cast. Milwaukee theater star Bo Johnson stars. Bringing a more
Jun 26, 2013 5:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Larry the Cable Guy
With his not so subtly racist, homophobic, red-state humor and faked, redneck accent, Larry the Cable Guy makes Jeff Foxworthy look tastefully sophisticated. Although he lent his voice to the children’s movie Cars, you wouldn’t want this more
Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee