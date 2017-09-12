RSS

Leda Hoffmann

Deb Loewen’s latest site-specific piece for her Wild Space Dance Company takes place in a Riverwest venue (The Goat Palace), involves the audience and includes actual goats. more

Sep 12, 2017 1:54 PM A&E Feature

It’s odd to think that one of the most enduring contributions to musical theatre to come out of the ’70s would have been originally conceived as a concept album and only later turned into a full-blown stage production. Since its debut in ’71, th.. more

Oct 23, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of a little-known late work by Tennessee Williams, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, is a masterful study of loneliness, unlikely companionship and “going on” after dreams are shattered. Directed by ... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:45 PM Theater

“Censored” is a most apropos word in the title of Phylis Ravel’s compelling, historical drama, Censored on Final Approach, which questions the possible censorship of sabotage of Women Air Force Service Pilots (WASP) planes during World W... more

Mar 22, 2016 3:45 PM Theater

In the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Rep Lab, which runs January 8-12 at the Stiemke Studio, seven scripted pieces will be presented, chosen by directing residents Nabra Nelson and Ryan Holihan from a collection of about 70 short plays that... more

Dec 29, 2015 9:15 PM Theater

This summer Door Shakespeare stages an intimate outdoor Romeo and Juliet seeped in the look and feel of the early 20th century. more

Jul 8, 2015 12:23 AM Theater

Milwaukee-based director Leda Hoffmann is clearly having a lot of fun with TheComedy of Errors. The production she is directing as it is being stagedwith Door Shakespeare in Bailey's Harbor. That fun is kinetic enough totransfer to the stage in.. more

Jul 8, 2014 6:00 PM Theater 1 Comments

An old man and old woman live in lonely isolation on an island. They have invited “imaginary guests” to their ramshackle home and frantically put out more and more chairs as the “guests” arrive. They are “all” awaiting the arrival ... more

Feb 13, 2014 3:19 AM Theater

Let’s see: adultery, betrayal, infidelity, murder, mutilation and the requisite sibling rivalry in a fight for power, lust and gold. Just another modern day reality TV show? Something to do with really, really desperate “housewives”? more

Jul 17, 2013 3:19 PM Theater

The Alchemist Theatre’s intimate venue will host an epic classic, King Lear, in a space capable of amplifying the immediacy of human emotion, with an excellent cast. Milwaukee theater star Bo Johnson stars. Bringing a more

Jun 26, 2013 5:25 PM Theater

With his not so subtly racist, homophobic, red-state humor and faked, redneck accent, Larry the Cable Guy makes Jeff Foxworthy look tastefully sophisticated. Although he lent his voice to the children’s movie Cars, you wouldn’t want this more

Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

