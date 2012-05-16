Lee Ann Kleeman
'Uncommon' Works at the Museum of Wisconsin Art
The tie that binds the artists of Uncommon Threads: Contemporary Wisconsin Textiles, now on view at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, is the versatility of fabric as an art medium. Some artists approach textiles with traditional practices... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Textiles Embroidered with Edgy Messages @ Museum of Wisconsin Art
Apr 12, 2012 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Edo de Waart’s Vibrant MSO Debut
De Waart is an unsentimental conductor. Where othersmay gush and embrace enveloping sweep and volume at the price of nuance anddetail, de Waart seems constantly and technically aware of all the componentsbuilding the sound at every moment. ... more
Sep 29, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music