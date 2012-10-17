RSS

Penny Marshall’s 1988 film Big was a huge success for everyone involved. Beginning next week, First Stage Children’s Theater looks to find similarly “big” success with the little ones... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Theater

The Rosebud Cinema (6823 W. North Ave.) is back and in good hands. The neighborhood bijou along one of Wauwatosa's busiest streets made a splash when it opened in 1999. People... more

Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

 Several summers  ago, my wife and I saw The Milwaukee Rep's Lee Ernst at the Shed in Spring Green Wisconsin. Thought about saying hello, but I didn't know what else I'd say. This particular summer finds Ernst quite a bit further north then Spri.. more

Jun 22, 2012 12:19 PM Theater

Fish Creek's venerable Peninsula Players continues its 77th season with Larry Shue's classic comedy The Nerd. The story of an insufferably annoying man made its world debut in Milwaukee in April 1981. It has since been staged all over the c... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The tragedy Othello is the most urgently humanistic of Shakespeare's great plays—more tightly constructed than Hamlet, more carefully motivated than Macbeth, more urgent if less spaciously tragic than King Lear, but with a resistance... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard's Greater Tuna seems like an unlikely success story. There is very little that is novel or original about the play—essentially, it is a sketch comedy show featuring two guys in a variety of roles in ... more

Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Next Act Theatre's production of Morris Panych's Vigil is a work of art. The darkly comic story of a man waiting for his aunt to die requires a precise balance that director Mary MacDonald Kerr and company execute quite well... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The Sisters Rosensweig, much like its titular siblings, holds varying traits and attitudes, at times at odds with one another. Off the Wall Theatre's current production of the Wendy Wasserstein Broadway hit tries its best, and at times succ... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Rep creates a powerful stage drama from a classic of American literature, as it presents Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird. An ensemble provides vocal scoring to a brilliantly balanced... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

A live full-cast stage feature consists of a great number of smaller moments all delicately interconnected. When it goes wrong, there are any number of reasons why it did. When it doesn’t there are just as many reasons why it worked. Occasionall.. more

Feb 6, 2012 4:45 PM Theater

\n\nI narrowly managed to avoid NOT going to A Christmas Carol this year. The Milwaukee Rep’s long-running stage adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic continues another strong season with a strong cast and the Marjorie Bradley Kellogg/Martha H.. more

Dec 10, 2011 3:44 PM Theater

The Packers had just finished a game that put them at 7-0 on the seasona game that secured them on the top of the league for at least a couple more weeks. It was a Sunday nightlast night and the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre was filled with Packe.. more

Oct 24, 2011 4:45 PM Theater

The Appeal of Getting LOST In ComplexityEven the most concise synopsis for the Rep’s latest drama is going to sound unappealingly bewildering. The Rep’s studio theatre production of the very character-driven story is told on a nearly bare stage.. more

Feb 1, 2011 3:00 AM Theater

This weekend has been a study in contrast for me. Friday night, I saw the Rep’s reasonably massive production of Cabaret. Last night I saw a very minimalist, realistic, straight-ahead drama with Next Act. And I ended up preferring the Next Act s.. more

Sep 19, 2010 3:40 PM Theater

This past Thursday, The Milwaukee Rep sent out a press release about its upcoming summer masters classes. The 2010 Summer Theatre Conservatory runs July 12th – 24th. The intensive two-week course ends up running like a regular full-time job with.. more

May 15, 2010 3:59 PM Theater

In The Wrong Mother, the latest thriller from Little Face author Sophie Hannah, a young mother pays the price for stepping out on her family when she learns the truth about the man she had a brief affair with a year prior, Mark Bretherick. ... more

Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Kue’sBangkok (249 N. Main St., Thiensville) defies the notion that stripmall restaurants are best avoided. This gracefully appointed Thaiestablishment exudes as much class as it does variety in ,Dining Out more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The narratives portrayed in imaginative installations, images and objects at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in its exhibition, "American Story," which runs through the end of the year, reveal national diversity while celebrating person... more

Aug 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Also called The Arabian Nights, the book is a compilation of fables and folk tales from an One Thousand and One Nights ,Books more

Aug 3, 2009 12:00 AM Books

Two little known and innovative Vivaldi violin concertos (so obscure that orchestra parts previously did not exist) were featured on the season finale of Frankly Music last Monday at Wisconsin Lutheran College. Series director Frank Almond ... more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

