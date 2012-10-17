Lee Ernst
‘Big’ Musical Heads to First Stage Children’s Theater
Penny Marshall’s 1988 film Big was a huge success for everyone involved. Beginning next week, First Stage Children’s Theater looks to find similarly “big” success with the little ones... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Rosebud Cinema's 'Wow Factor'
The Rosebud Cinema (6823 W. North Ave.) is back and in good hands. The neighborhood bijou along one of Wauwatosa's busiest streets made a splash when it opened in 1999. People... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Ernst in Door County
Several summers ago, my wife and I saw The Milwaukee Rep's Lee Ernst at the Shed in Spring Green Wisconsin. Thought about saying hello, but I didn't know what else I'd say. This particular summer finds Ernst quite a bit further north then Spri.. more
Jun 22, 2012 12:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'The Nerd' Arrives at Peninsula Players
Fish Creek's venerable Peninsula Players continues its 77th season with Larry Shue's classic comedy The Nerd. The story of an insufferably annoying man made its world debut in Milwaukee in April 1981. It has since been staged all over the c... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Othello' on a Harley at Milwaukee Rep
The tragedy Othello is the most urgently humanistic of Shakespeare's great plays—more tightly constructed than Hamlet, more carefully motivated than Macbeth, more urgent if less spaciously tragic than King Lear, but with a resistance... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Steve Spice Theater
'Greater Tuna' Arrives at Sunset Playhouse
Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard's Greater Tuna seems like an unlikely success story. There is very little that is novel or original about the play—essentially, it is a sketch comedy show featuring two guys in a variety of roles in ... more
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Next Act's 'Vigil' Finds Comic Balance
Next Act Theatre's production of Morris Panych's Vigil is a work of art. The darkly comic story of a man waiting for his aunt to die requires a precise balance that director Mary MacDonald Kerr and company execute quite well... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Off the Wall's 'Sisters Rosensweig' Filled to the Brim
The Sisters Rosensweig, much like its titular siblings, holds varying traits and attitudes, at times at odds with one another. Off the Wall Theatre's current production of the Wendy Wasserstein Broadway hit tries its best, and at times succ... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Milwaukee Rep's Classic 'To Kill a Mockingbird'
The Milwaukee Rep creates a powerful stage drama from a classic of American literature, as it presents Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird. An ensemble provides vocal scoring to a brilliantly balanced... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dissection of a moment: Opening night with the Rep
A live full-cast stage feature consists of a great number of smaller moments all delicately interconnected. When it goes wrong, there are any number of reasons why it did. When it doesn’t there are just as many reasons why it worked. Occasionall.. more
Feb 6, 2012 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Gift From Christmas Past
\n\nI narrowly managed to avoid NOT going to A Christmas Carol this year. The Milwaukee Rep’s long-running stage adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic continues another strong season with a strong cast and the Marjorie Bradley Kellogg/Martha H.. more
Dec 10, 2011 3:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Celebration Over Insight
The Packers had just finished a game that put them at 7-0 on the seasona game that secured them on the top of the league for at least a couple more weeks. It was a Sunday nightlast night and the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre was filled with Packe.. more
Oct 24, 2011 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lost Amongst Characters At The Rep
The Appeal of Getting LOST In ComplexityEven the most concise synopsis for the Rep’s latest drama is going to sound unappealingly bewildering. The Rep’s studio theatre production of the very character-driven story is told on a nearly bare stage.. more
Feb 1, 2011 3:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Flash Vs. Depth: Four Places With Next Act
This weekend has been a study in contrast for me. Friday night, I saw the Rep’s reasonably massive production of Cabaret. Last night I saw a very minimalist, realistic, straight-ahead drama with Next Act. And I ended up preferring the Next Act s.. more
Sep 19, 2010 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Classes With Ernst and Staples
This past Thursday, The Milwaukee Rep sent out a press release about its upcoming summer masters classes. The 2010 Summer Theatre Conservatory runs July 12th – 24th. The intensive two-week course ends up running like a regular full-time job with.. more
May 15, 2010 3:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sophie Hannah
In The Wrong Mother, the latest thriller from Little Face author Sophie Hannah, a young mother pays the price for stepping out on her family when she learns the truth about the man she had a brief affair with a year prior, Mark Bretherick. ... more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Short Orders (Kue's Bangkok)
Kue’sBangkok (249 N. Main St., Thiensville) defies the notion that stripmall restaurants are best avoided. This gracefully appointed Thaiestablishment exudes as much class as it does variety in ,Dining Out more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
American Story
The narratives portrayed in imaginative installations, images and objects at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in its exhibition, "American Story," which runs through the end of the year, reveal national diversity while celebrating person... more
Aug 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Magical Storytelling at Arab World Fest
Also called The Arabian Nights, the book is a compilation of fables and folk tales from an One Thousand and One Nights ,Books more
Aug 3, 2009 12:00 AM Julie Wichman Books
Edgy and Exciting
Two little known and innovative Vivaldi violin concertos (so obscure that orchestra parts previously did not exist) were featured on the season finale of Frankly Music last Monday at Wisconsin Lutheran College. Series director Frank Almond ... more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music