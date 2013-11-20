Lee Harvey Oswald
The Kennedy Assassination
“The assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy on November 22, 1963, was a cruel and shocking act of violence directed against a man, a family, a nation, and against all mankind more
Nov 20, 2013 2:15 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee Rep Turns Its Sights on 'Assassins'
The Milwaukee Rep opens its Quadracci Powerhouse season with Stephen Sondheim's Assassins. In this oddly themed musical, Lee Harvey Oswald sings alongside John Wilkes... more
Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Framing Oswald
If you're like most Americans, you've never believed that a lone gunman named Lee Harvey Oswald was solely responsible for the assassination of John F. Kennedy. In one recent poll, 80 percent of those surveyed disputed the findings of the..... more
Mar 29, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 1 Comments