Lee Hawkins
Lee Hawkins: Songs About The Birth Of Jesus
Former Milwaukee R&B singer and current Wall Street Journal scribe Lee Hawkins could only have given his collection of Nativity music a higher concept title had he called it Christmas. more
Dec 21, 2015 9:20 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
Rising Black Wealth
In American history black was often synonymous with poverty. But there have been always been exceptional individuals and a documentary for CNBC shows that more African Americans are getting rich, spurred in some cases by black wealth fostering mo.. more
Feb 22, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Creedence Clearwater Revisited
Reasonably popular but never monumentally so when they were still a functioning band, Creedence Clearwater Revival showed surprising longevity and won over new generations of listeners in the years following their 1972 breakup, creating enough de... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee