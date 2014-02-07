RSS

Lee Palmer

David Mamet constructs an intricate exploration of American prejudice and racial dynamics in Race. As produced by Next Act Theatre, it’s a tight little drama that grinds through 90 tense minutes with no intermission and little room to breat... more

Feb 7, 2014 7:19 PM Theater

An actor playing a playwright sits onstage trying to figure out a good ending for a play. And since this is Woody Allen, things get a little weird from there. Originally published in 1975, Woody Allen’s God came around the time of films lik... more

Jan 23, 2014 1:33 AM Theater

The generative question for Jason Wells’ Perfect Mendacity was whether individuals trained in Method Acting could beat a polygraph test. Method Acting allows practitioners to generate emotions on cue through conditioned mental imagery. Empl... more

Sep 25, 2013 12:39 AM Theater

The idea itself is engrossing. The fact that it’s an idea that forms a premise for a play being brought to the stage by Next Act Theatre makes it irresistible. The company’s staging of Jason Wells’ Perfect Mendacity stars Mark Ulrich as Wal... more

Sep 20, 2013 12:37 AM Theater

