Lee Palmer
Mamet on Race
David Mamet constructs an intricate exploration of American prejudice and racial dynamics in Race. As produced by Next Act Theatre, it’s a tight little drama that grinds through 90 tense minutes with no intermission and little room to breat... more
Feb 7, 2014 7:19 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Woody Allen on the Meaning of Life
An actor playing a playwright sits onstage trying to figure out a good ending for a play. And since this is Woody Allen, things get a little weird from there. Originally published in 1975, Woody Allen’s God came around the time of films lik... more
Jan 23, 2014 1:33 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Truth Will Out
The generative question for Jason Wells’ Perfect Mendacity was whether individuals trained in Method Acting could beat a polygraph test. Method Acting allows practitioners to generate emotions on cue through conditioned mental imagery. Empl... more
Sep 25, 2013 12:39 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Leaking Sensitive Secrets
The idea itself is engrossing. The fact that it’s an idea that forms a premise for a play being brought to the stage by Next Act Theatre makes it irresistible. The company’s staging of Jason Wells’ Perfect Mendacity stars Mark Ulrich as Wal... more
Sep 20, 2013 12:37 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater