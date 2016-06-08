Lee Rowley

RSS

It’s always nice to see local arts supporting other worthy causes. In an increasingly difficult world for the arts, it can be difficult to connect-up with the community. Fundraising events for local nonprofits are a really reassuring synthes.. more

Jun 8, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The Comedy of Hamlet…kinda sorta is a showcase of Patrick Schmitz’s impeccable ability for creating playful yet respectful spoofs. The cast, full of improv heavyweights, kept the audience on their toes with fast-paced quipping and engaging ... more

Aug 25, 2015 8:11 PM Theater

Patrick Schmitz stages his good-natured parody of Shakespeare, The Comedy of Hamlet…kinda sorta, at Next Act Theatre Aug. 20-22. more

Aug 11, 2015 8:19 PM Theater

Writer/directorPatrick Schmitz (best-known for Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer ) has anew project for the summer. It’s a comic take on Shakespeare’s Romeo &Juliet . Schmitz is a very witty guy, which should be reason enough to lookforward to t.. more

May 5, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

The holidays tend to bring a lot of people out to see live performances. Big, established performing arts groups continue to deliver large, elaborate gifts to the theatergoing public. A Cudahy Caroler Christmas, A Christmas Carol and The Nu... more

Dec 4, 2013 12:49 AM Theater

Alchemist Theatre presents an improv comedy alternative to tired re-mountings of other Christmas shows that dominate many stages. A cast of five perform one hour of improv split into two acts. Act one contains short more

Dec 13, 2012 4:00 PM Theater

Christmas sentiment is easy to fake. The holiday reserved for Dec. 25 is easily the single most clichéd of all. It's a strange amalgam of traditions that have congealed together over many, many years to form into something that’s more

Dec 7, 2012 4:13 PM Theater

I didnÃ¢Â€Â™t know exactly what to expect when I went to the Alchemist Theatre to see Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves. I knew it was a sci-fi comedy by Vince Figueroa (who also wrote 8-Bit Warrior) and Beth Lewinski (of Meanwhile and various .. more

May 2, 2011 11:26 AM Theater

Nov 4, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

For Milwaukee Rep’s season finale, and Joseph Hanreddy’s final production as the company’s artistic director, the Rep spotlights its resident actors in a new adaptation of a classic crime story by Earl Derr Biggers. In the farcical more

Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The stage was empty but for a few chairs. When the show started, two guys in some approximation of business casual walked out and introduced themselves. Lee Rowley and Rick Katschkeimprov comics. It was their first in a pair of performances this m.. more

Jun 13, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature

The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three game series against the Chicago Cubs with one last game at Miller Park this afternoon at 1:05 p.m.,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

