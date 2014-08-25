RSS

Legally Blonde

vinyl theatre.jpg.jpe

A decade after Fall Out Boy and their ilk brought third-wave emo to alt-rock airwaves hungry for a new sound ( any new sound), Fueled By Ramen remains a commercial powerhouse, with a roster that includes reliable unit shifters like Paramore, Young.. more

Aug 25, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

dial m.jpg.jpe

Acouple of weeks ago, I had a chance to talk with Emily Craig. Alocal favorite who has appeared in various productions, she is leaving town forCalifornia in very short order. She’d always wanted to do Dial M ForMurder. With the help of Milwauk.. more

Aug 19, 2014 7:15 AM Theater

theatrical mixtape.jpg.jpe

TheWorld’s Stage Theatre Company enteredJuly with a one-weekend-only staging of Songs of Love: A Theatrical MixTape by Nat Cassidy. A solidly well-rounded cast performed a series ofcomedic and dramatic shorts about love. Here’s a quick glance .. more

Jul 15, 2014 2:41 PM Theater

greendale.jpg.jpe

Nextmonth, Greendale Community Theatre opens its production of the popularmusical Legally Blonde. Last year’s production of LesMiserables set an attendance record for GCT. This year, they are shiftingover to something much more lighthearted in.. more

Jun 9, 2014 10:03 AM Theater

blogimage10574.jpe

Adapted from the 2001 hit Reese Witherspoon comedy, Legally Blonde the Musical debuted on Broadway in 2007, telling the story of sorority girl Elle Woods. On her quest to win back her boyfriend, Warner, Elle leaves a world of fashion more

Apr 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The latest touring Broadway production to roll through Milwaukee opened last night to an appreciative audience. One of the latest big, shiny musicals to make it out of Broadway and into the big, wide world, Legally Blonde is a nice little bit of.. more

Apr 14, 2010 12:33 PM Theater

blogimage10488.jpe

Adapted from the 2001 hit Reese Witherspoon comedy, Legally Blonde the Musical debuted on Broadway in 2007, telling the story of sorority girl Elle Woods. On her quest to win back her boyfriend, Warner, Elle leaves a world of more

Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10347.jpe

April 3 marks the re-opening of A Broad Vocabulary, Milwaukee's feminist bookstore recently. Closed since November 2008, this spring brings a new space on the East Side, a new ownership structure, new ideas, and new events.Presently, the pl... more

Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Books

I'm sitting in the Alterra on Prospect Avenue with Ashe, Boone and Lyndzi, three members o Want Laura to answer your questions in SEXpress? Send them to ,SEXPress more

Jan 15, 2009 12:00 AM Sexpress 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES