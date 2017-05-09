RSS

Legends Of Hip-Hop

zuluzuluubysarahwhite.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Psych Fest is back for three days, while the Pabst Milwaukee Brewery kicks off the summer street party season a little early. more

May 9, 2017 2:22 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage14448.jpe

At its best, the final date of the Legends of Hip-Hop tour last Saturday at the Milwaukee Theatre made the music presented there almost feel as if it weren't an exercise in nostalgia. At its worst? Well, as The Notorious B.I.G., and The Las... more

Apr 11, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage14435.jpe

It had to happen eventually. Rap music gets the oldies revue treatment on Salt-n-Pepa's Legends of Hip-Hop Tour, which pairs the groundbreaking '80s and '90 female hip-hop duo (and their longtime DJ Spinderella) with genre pioneers Kool more

Apr 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES