RSS

Legislative Map

legislature.jpg.jpe

“I think there are a lot of people who understand how democracy was distorted,” said state Rep. Fred Kessler, a national expert on redistricting. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:34 PM News Features 3 Comments

gerrymander.jpg.jpe

In a stunning, historic 2-1 decision, on Monday a panel of federal judges struck down Wisconsin’s legislative map because it is so gerrymandered to benefit Republicans it’s unconstitutional. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:50 PM Expresso 3 Comments

bilde.jpg.jpe

State Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) and state Rep. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva), both Republicans, are refusing to schedule a public hearing on a bipartisan bill that would take politics more

Sep 19, 2013 12:12 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES