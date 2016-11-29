RSS
Is the Wisconsin Legislature Legitimate?
“I think there are a lot of people who understand how democracy was distorted,” said state Rep. Fred Kessler, a national expert on redistricting. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:34 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Gerrymandering Decision Delivers an Historic Win for Democracy
In a stunning, historic 2-1 decision, on Monday a panel of federal judges struck down Wisconsin’s legislative map because it is so gerrymandered to benefit Republicans it’s unconstitutional. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Republican Leaders Won’t Allow a Hearing on Redistricting Reform
State Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) and state Rep. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva), both Republicans, are refusing to schedule a public hearing on a bipartisan bill that would take politics more
Sep 19, 2013 12:12 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
