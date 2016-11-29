RSS

Legislature

legislature.jpg.jpe

“I think there are a lot of people who understand how democracy was distorted,” said state Rep. Fred Kessler, a national expert on redistricting. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:34 PM News Features 3 Comments

let-my-people-vote.jpg.jpe

Don’t be surprised when you go to the polls on Nov. 8. more

Oct 25, 2016 4:52 PM News Features 7 Comments

issues_votersuppression.jpg.jpe

Here’s a roundup of candidates you’ll find on the Aug. 9 and Nov. 8 ballots. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:44 PM News Features 5 Comments

madison-capitol.jpg.jpe

As predicted, no hearts or minds were changed during themarathon debate over the right-to-work bill, which Gov. Scott Walker promisedto sign on Monday. It passed along party lines.There’s no economic justification for this bill, since theonly.. more

Mar 6, 2015 4:10 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

news_righttowork.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

The Republican-run Legislature is poised to pass and Gov. Scott Walker has promised to sign a fast-tracked bill that would turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state. The bill, which doesn’t have a legislative author attached to it, comes fr... more

Mar 4, 2015 1:23 AM Expresso 37 Comments

b99390195z.1_20141113213907_000_g0g8moj8.1-0.jpg.jpe

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said his decision about using public money for a new sports arena for the Milwaukee Bucks was more difficult because new co-owner Marc Lasry met with President Obama and held fundraisers for him. more

Nov 26, 2014 1:45 PM Expresso 10 Comments

frankensteins_monster_off_the-wall.jpg.jpe

DaleGutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre brings an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstiento life this month. From Boris Karloff to Robert DeNiro, there have beencountless interpretations of the creation of Dr. Victor Frankenstein in cinemaover th.. more

Nov 9, 2014 7:22 AM Theater

volcano choir justin vernon pabst theater 2013.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Since releasing its triumphant sophomore album Repave last year, Volcano Choir has been Justin Vernon's primary concern. The group has toured around the world behind the album, with a pit stop on "The Tonight Show" along the way, and now that tour.. more

Sep 24, 2014 12:07 PM On Music

chris abele at podium-thumb-618xauto-4712.jpg.jpe

The elected official who appears to be one of the biggest losers in last Tuesday’s primary election did not even have his name on the ballot. Milwaukee County more

Aug 20, 2014 10:52 PM Expresso 2 Comments

news_1.jpg.jpe

In a surprise move at the end of January, Willie Hines announced that he was stepping down as president of the Milwaukee Common Council to work for the Housing Authority—immediately more

Mar 5, 2014 1:32 AM News Features

takinglibs.jpg.jpe

The reason the Wisconsin Legislature has become such a total public embarrassment is the same reason why so many members of hot rock ’n’ roll bands die young more

Nov 20, 2013 2:34 AM Taking Liberties

marijuana.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin’s Republican legislators just can’t help themselves.They’re always talking about how much they hate big government. But once they’re in power they more

Aug 22, 2013 1:51 AM Expresso

1103726.jpg.jpe

Too often, those who are upset about gun violence throw their hands up in the air and say that the problem is too big to solve.Yes, reducing gun violence is a big problem more

Jul 17, 2013 5:39 PM Expresso

news.jpg.jpe

Like Texas and North Carolina, the Republican-dominated Wisconsin Legislature is in the midst of passing highly restrictive anti-abortion laws, including one that forces more

Jul 9, 2013 11:15 PM News Features

forward_1893.jpg.jpe

The Assembly has finally begun voting on the statebudget, which offers an income tax break heavily tilted toward the wealthy,expands vouchers statewide, cuts off more than 80,000 people from BadgerCare,borrows close to $1 billion for freeways a.. more

Jun 19, 2013 5:08 PM Daily Dose

news1.jpg.jpe

Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Scott Walker met this past week to craft handshake deals on income tax cuts, voucher school expansion and Medicaid more

Jun 5, 2013 2:38 PM News Features

own press conference.jpg.jpe

Yet again anothercontroversial Republican bill is flying through the Legislature at warp speed.Last Friday, before theMemorial Day vacation, Greendale Rep. Jeff Stone began circulating his omnibusvoter suppression bill, which, among other thi.. more

May 31, 2013 7:40 PM Daily Dose

scottwalker.jpg.jpe

“We’re going to be checking Craigslist very closely,” said Senate Minority Leader Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) of the Republican-backed plan to allow Gov. Scott Walker more

May 29, 2013 2:50 PM Expresso

002.jpg.jpe

The movement is led from the top by the healthy foods initiative of First Lady Michelle Obama and from Milwaukee by Will Allen, founder of Growing Power, named by Time more

May 22, 2013 3:41 PM Taking Liberties

eviction.jpg.jpe

While landlords shouldn’t have to put up with chronically irresponsible tenants and should have the right to petition for eviction, there should be a level of mutual respect between landlords and their customers, the renters more

May 15, 2013 12:21 AM Expresso

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES