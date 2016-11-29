Legislature
Is the Wisconsin Legislature Legitimate?
"I think there are a lot of people who understand how democracy was distorted," said state Rep. Fred Kessler, a national expert on redistricting.
Nov 29, 2016 Lisa Kaiser News Features
What’s on Your Ballot?
Don't be surprised when you go to the polls on Nov. 8.
Oct 25, 2016 Lisa Kaiser News Features
Who Will Earn Your Vote?
Here's a roundup of candidates you'll find on the Aug. 9 and Nov. 8 ballots.
Jun 14, 2016 Lisa Kaiser News Features
GOP Legislators Pass Latest Walker-for-President Law
As predicted, no hearts or minds were changed during themarathon debate over the right-to-work bill, which Gov. Scott Walker promisedto sign on Monday. It passed along party lines.There's no economic justification for this bill, since theonly..
Mar 6, 2015 Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
The Right-Wing Money Behind the Right-to-Work Battle
The Republican-run Legislature is poised to pass and Gov. Scott Walker has promised to sign a fast-tracked bill that would turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state. The bill, which doesn't have a legislative author attached to it, comes fr...
Mar 4, 2015 Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Extortion by Any Other Name Is Still Extortion
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said his decision about using public money for a new sports arena for the Milwaukee Bucks was more difficult because new co-owner Marc Lasry met with President Obama and held fundraisers for him.
Nov 26, 2014 Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Jeremy C. Welter is Frankenstein’s Monster at Off the Wall
DaleGutzman's Off the Wall Theatre brings an adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstiento life this month. From Boris Karloff to Robert DeNiro, there have beencountless interpretations of the creation of Dr. Victor Frankenstein in cinemaover th..
Nov 9, 2014 Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Volcano Choir to Return to Milwaukee for a Turner Hall Show
Since releasing its triumphant sophomore album Repave last year, Volcano Choir has been Justin Vernon's primary concern. The group has toured around the world behind the album, with a pit stop on "The Tonight Show" along the way, and now that tour..
Sep 24, 2014 Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Issue of the Week: The Big Loser on Election Day Didn’t Even Have His Name on the Ballot
The elected official who appears to be one of the biggest losers in last Tuesday's primary election did not even have his name on the ballot. Milwaukee County
Aug 20, 2014 Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
New Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy Shares His Agenda
In a surprise move at the end of January, Willie Hines announced that he was stepping down as president of the Milwaukee Common Council to work for the Housing Authority—immediately
Mar 5, 2014 Lisa Kaiser News Features
Republican Assembly of Fools Ends Session by Gutting Voting Rights and Limiting Recalls
The reason the Wisconsin Legislature has become such a total public embarrassment is the same reason why so many members of hot rock 'n' roll bands die young
Nov 20, 2013 Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Micromanaging Pot Prosecutions
Wisconsin's Republican legislators just can't help themselves.They're always talking about how much they hate big government. But once they're in power they
Aug 22, 2013 Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Let’s Talk About Reducing Gun Violence
Too often, those who are upset about gun violence throw their hands up in the air and say that the problem is too big to solve.Yes, reducing gun violence is a big problem
Jul 17, 2013 Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Wisconsin Considers Extreme Anti-Abortion Bills
Like Texas and North Carolina, the Republican-dominated Wisconsin Legislature is in the midst of passing highly restrictive anti-abortion laws, including one that forces
Jul 9, 2013 Lisa Kaiser News Features
Women and Girls Lose Out in GOP Budget
The Assembly has finally begun voting on the statebudget, which offers an income tax break heavily tilted toward the wealthy,expands vouchers statewide, cuts off more than 80,000 people from BadgerCare,borrows close to $1 billion for freeways a..
Jun 19, 2013 Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Democrats Shut Out of Fast-Tracked Budget and Bills
Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Scott Walker met this past week to craft handshake deals on income tax cuts, voucher school expansion and Medicaid
Jun 5, 2013 Lisa Kaiser News Features
Rep. Mandela Barnes on Jeff Stone’s Voter Suppression Bill: ‘Like a Civil War Reenactment’
Yet again anothercontroversial Republican bill is flying through the Legislature at warp speed.Last Friday, before theMemorial Day vacation, Greendale Rep. Jeff Stone began circulating his omnibusvoter suppression bill, which, among other thi..
May 31, 2013 Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
State Capitol Could Be Sold Without a Public Bid
"We're going to be checking Craigslist very closely," said Senate Minority Leader Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) of the Republican-backed plan to allow Gov. Scott Walker
May 29, 2013 Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Junk Food Lawmakers
The movement is led from the top by the healthy foods initiative of First Lady Michelle Obama and from Milwaukee by Will Allen, founder of Growing Power, named by Time
May 22, 2013 Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Republicans Stick It to Renters
While landlords shouldn't have to put up with chronically irresponsible tenants and should have the right to petition for eviction, there should be a level of mutual respect between landlords and their customers, the renters
May 15, 2013 Shepherd Express Staff Expresso