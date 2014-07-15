Lela
MishMash Fest's Riverwest Has Talent Competition Will Showcase “Dark Performing Arts
Riverwest’s Art Bar is expanding the entertainment offerings at its annualMishmash Fest this year. In addition to the continuously impressive lineup oflocal music, the festival is including a talent competition for the first time.Taking place o.. more
Jul 15, 2014 10:00 AM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
From The Front Row To The Stage
On making it to my second show of the week, I couldn’t help but notice that some of the seats in the audience were very close to the set. Like the Boulevard Theatre’s All’s Well That Ends Well, Windfall Theatre’s Three Sisters uses a seating arra.. more
Feb 14, 2010 5:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lela & the Milwaukee Rescue Mission
'Tis the season to shop at Lela (321 N. Broadway)! Enjoy an array of special promotions throughout December designed to help you celebrate the se,Holiday Deals more
Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Contests: Holidays