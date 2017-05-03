Lemmy
Here's Bay View's 2017 Chill on the Hill Schedule
Milwaukee County offers free live music in its parks most nights of the week during the summer, but for Bay View residents one outdoor music series looms above them all: Chill on The Hill, the neighborhood's weekly Tuesday night concert series at .. more
May 3, 2017 7:46 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Vinyl Theatre, Dead Horses Take Home Top Awards at 37th Annual WAMIs
If ever there was a testament to just how much territory the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards covers, it was this year's ceremony. No one artist—or for that matter genre—dominated this year's awards. Instead the awards were distributed almost .. more
Apr 24, 2017 1:53 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Best of the Career Brewers: A Few Legends and a lot of Filler
The Sports section of the Shepherd Express is brought to you by Miller Time Pub. Miller Time Pub & Grill is a downtown bar and restaurant in Milwaukee that delivers the authentic Miller experience known as Miller Time.With Ryan Braun about to a.. more
Apr 18, 2017 3:35 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
PressureCast: Live From The Midwest Gaming Classic (Episode One-Hundred-Seventy-Six)
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Apr 10, 2017 3:03 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
Motorhead
Nobody rocks like Motorhead and many have tried. On the DVD/Blu-ray half of this four-disc concert album, Herr Motorhead, a.k.a. Lemmy, is still lean, all in black and a man not to be trifled with. Encompassing recent tunes along with old f... more
Jan 11, 2013 12:46 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Lemmy
Directors Greg Olliver and Wes Orshoski’s 2010 documentary Lemmy takes on the difficult task of humanizing one of rock ’n’ roll’s most larger-than-life figures, Lemmy Kilmister, the grizzled, mutton-chopped, drug-guzzling le more
Feb 17, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lemmy
Directors Greg Olliver and Wes Orshoski’s 2010 documentary Lemmy takes on the difficult task of humanizing one of rock ’n’ roll’s most larger-than-life figures, Lemmy Kilmister, the grizzled, mutton-chopped, drug-guzzling le more
Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lemmy
Directors Greg Olliver and Wes Orshoski’s 2010 documentary Lemmy takes on the difficult task of humanizing one of rock ’n’ roll’s most larger-than-life figures, Lemmy Kilmister, the grizzled, mutton-chopped, drug-guzzling le more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lemmy
Directors Greg Olliver and Wes Orshoski’s 2010 documentary Lemmy takes on the difficult task of humanizing one of rock ’n’ roll’s most larger-than-life figures, Lemmy Kilmister, the grizzled, mutton-chopped, drug-guzzling le more
Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lemmy
Directors Greg Olliver and Wes Orshoski’s 2010 documentary Lemmy takes on the difficult task of humanizing one of rock ’n’ roll’s most larger-than-life figures, Lemmy Kilmister, the grizzled, mutton-chopped, drug-guzzling le more
Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee