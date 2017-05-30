RSS

Lena Taylor

The Republicans have begun an all-out assault on Medicaid and health care for the poor. more

May 30, 2017 4:31 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

We strongly urge Shepherd readers to vote for Mandela Barnes in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary for Senate District 4. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:16 PM News

Here’s a roundup of candidates you’ll find on the Aug. 9 and Nov. 8 ballots. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:44 PM News Features 5 Comments

“If I’m a Senate Republican on the committee up for re-election or an Assembly Republican, I don’t want to touch this,” said state Sen. Jon Erpenbach of the Walker administration’s plan to privatize Family Care and IRIS, the state’s long... more

May 24, 2016 4:05 PM News Features 4 Comments

Abele’s bad debt collection scheme is back—with a vengeance. more

Feb 16, 2016 3:58 PM Expresso 2 Comments

Unfortunately, the public didn’t get to participate in Monday’s meeting of the Joint Finance Committee, and only got to hear testimony from hand-selected participants who support the current deal to build a Bucks arena with $377 million of ... more

Jul 7, 2015 11:24 PM Expresso 1 Comments

 Filmmaker PaulMcComas is more than just a man with a camera—you might call him a renaissanceperson for his resume as a musician and novelist as well as his work as alow-budget director and film lecturer at Northwestern and .. more

Jul 17, 2014 12:49 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

Despite major successes, gun-rights advocates are insisting on chipping away at the few restrictions on gun ownership and use the state does have. We aren’t sure more

Oct 10, 2013 1:43 AM Expresso

A bill to allow adult victims of child sex crimes sue their abuser has been introduced in the state Legislature yet again. Although it is championed by four Democratic more

Jul 10, 2013 11:50 PM Expresso

The first few months in office are never easy for a young, energetic, idealistic state legislator who’s a member of the minority party and shut out of the majority party’s decision-making process. But despite a “reality check” or more

May 14, 2013 6:16 PM News Features

The indefatigable Wisconsin Democracy Campaign (WDC) fileda complaint with the Government Accountability Board (GAB) claiming that thenational voucher group American Federation for Children didn’t disclose all ofthe money it spent on Wisconsin .. more

May 7, 2013 6:21 PM Daily Dose

As it is wont to do on a Monday, The Pabst Theater Organization announced a pair of high-anticipation indie-rock shows this morning. Forlorn Brooklyn rockers The National will return to the Riverside Theater on Monday, Aug. 5 as part of their tour.. more

May 6, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

It seemed preposterous that 2012 could match the high drama of 2011 in Wisconsin. But we were proved wrong. This year had as many sudden developments, twists and turns, conspiracies and surprise endings as last year more

Dec 19, 2012 4:18 PM News Features

Although the presidential and congressional races have generated the most media attention, it’s important to note that important legislative seats will be on the Nov. 6 ballot. In all of these races, the Shepherd endorses more

Oct 31, 2012 4:29 PM News Features

The story of Philippe Petit, the Frenchman who walked on a tightrope between the Twin Towers in 1974, has been told on film in the excellent 2008 documentary Man on Wire. Petit's amazing feat also became a Caldecott Award-wining children's story b.. more

Aug 19, 2011 11:35 AM I Hate Hollywood

Apr 12, 2010 5:48 PM Daily Dose

Rappers and indie rockers seem destined to collaborate. Lately, hip-hop artists have enlisted the help of commercial rock acts—The Roots and Fall Out Boy, for example—and in some cases churned out their own irascible rock (ahem, Lil Wayne),... more

Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

BPA (Bisphenol-A) is a chemical used to make polycarbonate plastic and epoxy resins, which are used in consumer products ranging from CDs and electronic equipment to reusable plastic food and drink containers. Anot.. more

Feb 12, 2010 6:12 PM Health & Wellness

Jan 14, 2010 6:38 PM Daily Dose

In fact, according to our sources in Madison, legislatorswon’t take up the measure Shepherd ,News Features more

Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

