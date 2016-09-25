Lend Me A Tenor
Lend Me A Tenor--West Allis Edition
It wasn’t too long ago. A local director I quite respect made veiled comment on how there had been so many local productions of a farce that included blackface as a part of the plot. I’m actually kind of okay with Lend Me A Tenor . . . it’.. more
Sep 25, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 9.15
New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Auditions for Lend Me a Tenor
Ken Ludwig’s comedy Lend Me a Tenor is a classic piece of light entertainment. The play that debuted in 1989 was set in 1934. A world-famous tenor is due to perform in Cleveland, Ohio. When he doesn’t appear for the performance, an erstwhi.. more
Aug 1, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Classic Farce Done Well
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre tightly executes a classic work of light comedy with a production of Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor. Rick Pendzich shows considerable comic mastery in the role of Max, the nebbishy assistant who has dreams of perform... more
Apr 16, 2014 2:06 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Day in the Life of an Opera Company
The year is 1934 and we are introduced to the Cleveland Grand Opera Company in a swanky hotel suite. They are awaiting the arrival of world-famous tenor Tito Merelli, the star in their production of Otello. The company is scheduled to perf... more
Apr 4, 2014 12:33 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Sunset’s Hole in One
A timely, golf-themed farce is scoring a hole in one at Sunset Playhouse. The Fox on the Fairway is the perfect lighter fare for playgoers seeking clever characters, a screwball plot and the ugliest collection of golf sweaters more
Jun 6, 2013 2:18 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Old Time Comedy in Elm Grove
Contemporary playwright Ken Ludwig has made quite a name for himself constructing stage sitcoms that feel like authentic sitcoms from another era. Taken completely out of context, his Lend Me A Tenor may as well have been more
May 30, 2013 1:41 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sunset's Hilariously Screwball 'Lend Me a Tenor'
A madcap, screwball comedy with Broadway credentials arrives at the Sunset Playhouse in the guise of an opera gone haywire in Lend Me a Tenor. Ken Ludwig's comedy is highlighted by an energetic and engaging cast. The production runs through... more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
'Lend Me a Tenor' Rises at Sunset
Set in the 1930s, Ken Ludwig's popular farce Lend Me a Tenor feels like it's been around since the '30s. In reality, though, the smash comedy debuted a little more than 25 years ago. Since then, it has become a staple of regional and commun more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Bay Players' Lend Me A Tenor
The Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium is big. Really, really big. This is interesting to note as it is the home of venerable local community theatre group The Bay Players. Smaller-budget productions are usually placed on smaller stages, but th.. more
Apr 11, 2010 8:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lending A Tenor to Whitefish Bay
Amidst the far better-funded professional theatre groups celebrating anniversaries this season, it’s a bit surprising that I haven’t had the presence of mind to mention much about the 60th anniversary season of venerable community theatre grou.. more
Apr 7, 2010 11:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lend Soulstice Theatre a Tenor
Soulstice Theatre continues its season with a production of the classic Ken Ludwig farce Lend Me A Tenor. A fast-paced traditional farce complete with the traditional door slamming, mistaken identities and amorousness that usually goes on in such.. more
Apr 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theater Season in Swing
After a post-holiday lull, Milwaukee's theater scene gathers steam with two openings on Fr The Dig, ,Theater more
Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
