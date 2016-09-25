RSS

Lend Me A Tenor

It wasn’t too long ago. A local director I quite respect made veiled comment on how there had been so many local productions of a farce that included blackface as a part of the plot. I’m actually kind of okay with Lend Me A Tenor . . . it’.. more

Sep 25, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Ken Ludwig’s comedy Lend Me a Tenor is a classic piece of light entertainment. The play that debuted in 1989 was set in 1934. A world-famous tenor is due to perform in Cleveland, Ohio. When he doesn’t appear for the performance, an erstwhi.. more

Aug 1, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre tightly executes a classic work of light comedy with a production of Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor. Rick Pendzich shows considerable comic mastery in the role of Max, the nebbishy assistant who has dreams of perform... more

Apr 16, 2014 2:06 AM Theater

The year is 1934 and we are introduced to the Cleveland Grand Opera Company in a swanky hotel suite. They are awaiting the arrival of world-famous tenor Tito Merelli, the star in their production of Otello. The company is scheduled to perf... more

Apr 4, 2014 12:33 AM Theater

A timely, golf-themed farce is scoring a hole in one at Sunset Playhouse. The Fox on the Fairway is the perfect lighter fare for playgoers seeking clever characters, a screwball plot and the ugliest collection of golf sweaters more

Jun 6, 2013 2:18 AM Theater

Contemporary playwright Ken Ludwig has made quite a name for himself constructing stage sitcoms that feel like authentic sitcoms from another era. Taken completely out of context, his Lend Me A Tenor may as well have been more

May 30, 2013 1:41 AM Theater

A madcap, screwball comedy with Broadway credentials arrives at the Sunset Playhouse in the guise of an opera gone haywire in Lend Me a Tenor. Ken Ludwig's comedy is highlighted by an energetic and engaging cast. The production runs through... more

Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Set in the 1930s, Ken Ludwig's popular farce Lend Me a Tenor feels like it's been around since the '30s. In reality, though, the smash comedy debuted a little more than 25 years ago. Since then, it has become a staple of regional and commun more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Many composers have set poems by Walt Whitman to music, but no one did it more beautifully and sensitively to the nuances of the words than Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958). One of the greatest composers not only of England but of the wor... more

Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

The Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium is big. Really, really big. This is interesting to note as it is the home of venerable local community theatre group The Bay Players. Smaller-budget productions are usually placed on smaller stages, but th.. more

Apr 11, 2010 8:20 PM Theater

 Amidst the far better-funded professional theatre groups celebrating anniversaries this season, it’s a bit surprising that I haven’t had the presence of mind to mention much about the 60th anniversary season of venerable community theatre grou.. more

Apr 7, 2010 11:04 AM Theater

Soulstice Theatre continues its season with a production of the classic Ken Ludwig farce Lend Me A Tenor.  A fast-paced traditional farce complete with the traditional door slamming, mistaken identities and amorousness that usually goes on in such.. more

Apr 21, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

After a post-holiday lull, Milwaukee's theater scene gathers steam with two openings on Fr The Dig, ,Theater more

Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

