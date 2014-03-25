Lend Me Your Voice
Nick Sanborn and Amelia Meath are Capturing Hearts as Sylvan Esso
March has been a fruitful month for Sylvan Esso, the electro/indie/soul tandem of former Milwaukeean Nick Sanborn (of Megafaun/Decibully/Made of Oak; he’s the half of the duo less likely to be mistaken as Sylvan Esso) and singer Amelia Meath (of M.. more
Mar 25, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Nick Sanborn: Lend Me Your Voice @ Pitman Theatre
The Alverno Presents series has long been a local haven for artists looking to work outside of your usual music-show format. It’s easy to simply play a set with nothing more to it, to say “I wr,Concert Reviews more
Nov 11, 2013 10:48 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: Nick Sanborn, "Lend Me Your Voice" and the Milwaukee Music Scene's Glass Ceiling
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Nick Sanborn, a once-prolific contributor to the Milwaukee music scene who has since mov.. more
Nov 8, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Avett Brothers w/ The Low Anthem @ The Riverside Theater
Capitalizing on the golden opportunity of their Milwaukee appearance being up-sized from Turner Hall Ballroom to the Riverside Theater, The Avett Brothers and The Low Anthem played with a purpose on Saturday night as admiring concertgoers l... more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews
As Oscars Approach, Lee Daniels Discusses Precious
Will Precious be this year’s Slumdog Millionaire and sweep theAcademy Awards? It&rs Precious ,Film more
Jan 30, 2010 12:00 AM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews 3 Comments