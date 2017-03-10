Lenny Kaye
Patti Smith @ Milwaukee Theatre
Returning after a 38 year absence, Patti Smith urged the audience to fight “the power" at her Milwaukee Theatre concert. more
Mar 10, 2017 9:37 AM David Luhrssen Concert Reviews
Jews Who Rock
The Jewish Museum of Milwaukee celebrates 60 years of Jews in popular music with an exhibit that features hometown hero, the late Howie Epstein, bassist with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, alongside legends like Bob Dylan and Bill Graham ... more
May 7, 2014 12:36 AM Blaine Schultz Visual Arts
Various Artists
Nuggets scarcely sold any copies upon release in 1972, but within a few years, the LP became a touchstone for punk rock bands in search of roots and also inspired similarly formatted reissues of obscure rock tracks. Critic and future Patti ... more
Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews