Lenny Kaye

Photo Credit: Erol Reyal

Returning after a 38 year absence, Patti Smith urged the audience to fight “the power" at her Milwaukee Theatre concert. more

Mar 10, 2017 9:37 AM Concert Reviews

The Jewish Museum of Milwaukee celebrates 60 years of Jews in popular music with an exhibit that features hometown hero, the late Howie Epstein, bassist with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, alongside legends like Bob Dylan and Bill Graham ... more

May 7, 2014 12:36 AM Visual Arts

Nuggets scarcely sold any copies upon release in 1972, but within a few years, the LP became a touchstone for punk rock bands in search of roots and also inspired similarly formatted reissues of obscure rock tracks. Critic and future Patti ... more

Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM Album Reviews

