RSS

Leona Lewis

blogimage2726.jpe

Feb 20, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage2169.jpe

1. Leona Lewis - "Bleeding Love" For an expensive, industry-produced ballad, "Bleeding Love" sure is violent. With Pussycat Doll looks and Mariah Carey's voice, reality TV winner Leona Lewis sings of scars and severed veins. Taken literall.. more

Dec 16, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage2726.jpe

She’ll probably always be best known as a neo-soul songstress, but with last year’s tuba-mutilating, larger-than-life synthesized hit “No One,” Alicia Keyes proved that she can do big-beat pop ballads every bit as deftly as the Rihannas and Leona... more

Jul 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2169.jpe

Street gangs have been blamed on all kinds of causes—from poverty, to bad parenting A Word of Gangs ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES