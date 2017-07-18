RSS

Leonard Cohen

European group Talinka releases an album of undefinable yet jazz-influenced music. more

Jul 18, 2017 2:06 PM Album Reviews

Milwaukee jazz singer Roxi Copland releases her third album, Bad Decision. more

Jul 18, 2017 2:01 PM Album Reviews

In “TimeLine 2017," RedLine Milwaukee’s 12 Artists-in-Residence will demonstrate how much uncompromising work can be created in a year under the right conditions.Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum’s “Sculpt-cussion" finds four sculp... more

Jul 18, 2017 12:05 PM Visual Arts

Milwaukee musicians pay tribute to Leonard Cohen while a rising Atlanta rapper swings through town. more

Jan 3, 2017 1:36 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Xi Zhang’s paintings in the solo exhibition “Metallic Leaf Garden” at Greymatter Gallery are large pieces that address big ideas about the human condition. more

Aug 4, 2015 6:00 PM Visual Arts

Leonard Cohen avoided the easy path of putting his best-remembered songs on his latest live album. Can’t Forget: A Souvenir of the Grand Tour is not a greatest-hits package performed before audiences but a well-curated sequence of material ... more

May 26, 2015 7:03 PM Album Reviews

Leonard Cohen’s Live in Dublin album reflects the 80-year-old legend’s most recent world tour. more

Dec 10, 2014 9:38 AM Album Reviews

Learn about Leonard Cohen's tone on Popular Problems album review. more

Sep 22, 2014 10:28 AM Album Reviews

One of the most articulate people in music, Leonard Cohen is a genuine rather than a pretend poet. And unlike most rock stars, he has no trouble being apt, interesting and wise. The triple threat makes Leonard Cohen on Leonard Cohen: Inter... more

May 30, 2014 2:16 AM Books 1 Comments

On this week's unceasingly cheerful episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, writer-you-oughta-hire Matt Wild and I, we talk about our favorite Milwaukee shows of 2013. Among them: Leonar.. more

Dec 19, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

Leonard Cohen held his audience spellbound through a three-hour show Friday night at the Milwaukee Theatre. His 3,700 fans spanned generations, much as his two long sets spanned the decades, covering favorite songs more

Mar 18, 2013 11:45 AM Concert Reviews

Leonard Cohen emerged as a recording artist in the 1960s, but even then, he seemed to be in but not of his era. The memorable songs he authored in those years, including “Suzanne,” “Bird on a Wire” and “Sisters of Mercy more

Mar 12, 2013 12:42 AM Music Feature

Mar 8, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

With nearly all the news filtering out of North Africa these days concerned with the anti-groove, zero-fun Islamic extremists holding Mali’s rich tradition hostage, a new release of sunny Afrobeat and the very first outside-of-Nigeria more

Feb 21, 2013 5:37 PM Album Reviews

Love Changes was 40 years in the making, in a manner of speaking. In 1972 Gary Tanin, a young Milwaukee songwriter, released an LP of hopeful melancholy called Love Changes All. It was naked, just voice and piano, but more

Feb 21, 2013 5:36 PM Album Reviews

On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we discuss Milwaukee's recent ranking as one of the city's top "Arts Places," a.. more

Jan 9, 2013 9:50 PM On Music

A funny thing happened after financial crisis forced a reluctant Leonard Cohen back on the road in the late-2000s: Cohen realized he rather liked performing. The 78-year-old folk legend is now playing some of the best-received concerts of his care.. more

Jan 9, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee expatriate Peter Mulvey, who busked in Boston as he established his career, continues to perform songs by other writers on his nationwide tours. Mulvey devotes his 15th CD to some of his favorites, lending a softly creased and fol... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

One of the two or three most intimate theatre spaces in town, the Boulevard Theatre is an interesting opportunity for untested talent. Those who may have only a bit of experience onstage can potentially experience greater physical challenges than.. more

Dec 15, 2010 10:38 PM Theater

In the late 1980s and 1990s, not many people would have wanted to know Arno Michaels.CenturionAt the time, Michaels was head of the white power punk/metal band Centurion, which sold more than 20,000 CDs of what Michaels calls “violent, hate... more

Feb 12, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

