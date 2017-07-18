Leonard Cohen
Talinka: Talinka (MoonJune Records)
European group Talinka releases an album of undefinable yet jazz-influenced music. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:06 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Roxi Copland: Bad Decision
Milwaukee jazz singer Roxi Copland releases her third album, Bad Decision. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:01 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
RedLine Milwaukee's Artists-in-Residence Unveil Fruits of Labor
In “TimeLine 2017," RedLine Milwaukee’s 12 Artists-in-Residence will demonstrate how much uncompromising work can be created in a year under the right conditions.Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum’s “Sculpt-cussion" finds four sculp... more
Jul 18, 2017 12:05 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 5-11
Milwaukee musicians pay tribute to Leonard Cohen while a rising Atlanta rapper swings through town. more
Jan 3, 2017 1:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Xi Zhang’s lush ‘Metallic Leaf Garden’
Xi Zhang’s paintings in the solo exhibition “Metallic Leaf Garden” at Greymatter Gallery are large pieces that address big ideas about the human condition. more
Aug 4, 2015 6:00 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Leonard Cohen: Can’t Forget: A Souvenir of the Grand Tour (Columbia/Legacy)
Leonard Cohen avoided the easy path of putting his best-remembered songs on his latest live album. Can’t Forget: A Souvenir of the Grand Tour is not a greatest-hits package performed before audiences but a well-curated sequence of material ... more
May 26, 2015 7:03 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Leonard Cohen: Live in Dublin (Sony Music/Columbia)
Leonard Cohen’s Live in Dublin album reflects the 80-year-old legend’s most recent world tour. more
Dec 10, 2014 9:38 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Leonard Cohen
Learn about Leonard Cohen's tone on Popular Problems album review. more
Sep 22, 2014 10:28 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Wisdom of Leonard Cohen
One of the most articulate people in music, Leonard Cohen is a genuine rather than a pretend poet. And unlike most rock stars, he has no trouble being apt, interesting and wise. The triple threat makes Leonard Cohen on Leonard Cohen: Inter... more
May 30, 2014 2:16 AM David Luhrssen Books 1 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Favorite Milwaukee Shows of 2013
On this week's unceasingly cheerful episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, writer-you-oughta-hire Matt Wild and I, we talk about our favorite Milwaukee shows of 2013. Among them: Leonar.. more
Dec 19, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Leonard Cohen @ Milwaukee Theatre
Leonard Cohen held his audience spellbound through a three-hour show Friday night at the Milwaukee Theatre. His 3,700 fans spanned generations, much as his two long sets spanned the decades, covering favorite songs more
Mar 18, 2013 11:45 AM David Luhrssen Concert Reviews
Songs of Leonard Cohen
Leonard Cohen emerged as a recording artist in the 1960s, but even then, he seemed to be in but not of his era. The memorable songs he authored in those years, including “Suzanne,” “Bird on a Wire” and “Sisters of Mercy more
Mar 12, 2013 12:42 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature
March 15, 2013 Shall Henceforth Be Known As "Leonard Cohen Day," Mayor Barrett Proclaims
Mar 8, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bongos Ikwue and Double X
With nearly all the news filtering out of North Africa these days concerned with the anti-groove, zero-fun Islamic extremists holding Mali’s rich tradition hostage, a new release of sunny Afrobeat and the very first outside-of-Nigeria more
Feb 21, 2013 5:37 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Gary Tanin
Love Changes was 40 years in the making, in a manner of speaking. In 1972 Gary Tanin, a young Milwaukee songwriter, released an LP of hopeful melancholy called Love Changes All. It was naked, just voice and piano, but more
Feb 21, 2013 5:36 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee, An Arts Place
On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we discuss Milwaukee's recent ranking as one of the city's top "Arts Places," a.. more
Jan 9, 2013 9:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Leonard Cohen to Play Milwaukee for the First Time in 38 Years
A funny thing happened after financial crisis forced a reluctant Leonard Cohen back on the road in the late-2000s: Cohen realized he rather liked performing. The 78-year-old folk legend is now playing some of the best-received concerts of his care.. more
Jan 9, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Peter Mulvey
Milwaukee expatriate Peter Mulvey, who busked in Boston as he established his career, continues to perform songs by other writers on his nationwide tours. Mulvey devotes his 15th CD to some of his favorites, lending a softly creased and fol... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Auditions For A Nice Guy and A Few Young Asian Actors--
One of the two or three most intimate theatre spaces in town, the Boulevard Theatre is an interesting opportunity for untested talent. Those who may have only a bit of experience onstage can potentially experience greater physical challenges than.. more
Dec 15, 2010 10:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Man’s ‘Life After Hate’
In the late 1980s and 1990s, not many people would have wanted to know Arno Michaels.CenturionAt the time, Michaels was head of the white power punk/metal band Centurion, which sold more than 20,000 CDs of what Michaels calls “violent, hate... more
Feb 12, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments