Leonardo Dicaprio
Will ‘The Revenant’ Win Big?
Predictions for winning films at the 2016 Academy Awards. more
Feb 23, 2016 2:50 PM David Luhrssen Film
Revenant Wins at Golden Globes
Jan 11, 2016 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Top 5 'Castlevania' Games
It might be hard to believe, but for over 30 years millions of players have committed home invasion in order to murder the Lord of Darkness. Since its 1986 debut, Castlevania (or AkumajÅ Dracula as it’s known in Japan) has haunted its legions of .. more
May 19, 2015 5:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Meet Miller Fortune, MillerCoors' Bourbon-Flavored Beer
Jan 27, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
The Wolf of Wall Street
Oliver Stone was probably surprised when some fans of Wall Street embraced Gordon Gekko as a role model and “greed is good” as a mantra. Martin Scorsese might likewise be dismayed if The Wolf of Wall Street’s financial finagler, Jordon B... more
Jan 7, 2014 3:42 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Dec. 22
47 Ronin retells a legend based on real events from early-18th-century Japan; after a benevolent lord is killed by an evil lord who uses witchcraft, 47 of the former’s samurai guards vow to avenge his death. The lord’s beautiful daughter Mi... more
Dec 23, 2013 9:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Gatsby in 3D
The Great Gatsby is among the greatest of great American novels, but Hollywood has had a hard time transferring the story to the screen. The first try, a 1926 silent, is listed as lost. The 1949 Gatsby with Alan Ladd and Shelley more
May 7, 2013 8:55 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
J. Edgar
My first memory of J. Edgar Hoover comes from early childhood in the 1960s... more
Nov 15, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Either/Orchestra
Deftly composed, with an ear for melody and a love of dance, the archly named Either/Orchestra plays jazz without irony or self-indulgence. On Mood Music for Time Travellers, their first album of new music in five years, the Orchestra explo... more
Oct 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Inception
Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) awakens on a sea-soaked beach with a Japanese security officer poking him with a rifle. And then he’s a prisoner inside the lavishly Oriental fantasy chambers of a wizened plutocrat. And then he’s dressed to the... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Shutter Island
The island rises like a prehistoric behemoth from the fog of Boston harbor, a rocky Alcatraz set in cold, swirling tides and accessible only by a choppy ferry ride. Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island is confined to that rock, a steeply pitche... more
Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews