Predictions for winning films at the 2016 Academy Awards. more

Feb 23, 2016 2:50 PM Film

Jan 11, 2016 2:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

It might be hard to believe, but for over 30 years millions of players have committed home invasion in order to murder the Lord of Darkness. Since its 1986 debut, Castlevania (or AkumajÅ Dracula as it’s known in Japan) has haunted its legions of .. more

May 19, 2015 5:15 PM Video Games are Dumb

Jan 27, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

Oliver Stone was probably surprised when some fans of Wall Street embraced Gordon Gekko as a role model and “greed is good” as a mantra. Martin Scorsese might likewise be dismayed if The Wolf of Wall Street’s financial finagler, Jordon B... more

Jan 7, 2014 3:42 AM Film Reviews

47 Ronin retells a legend based on real events from early-18th-century Japan; after a benevolent lord is killed by an evil lord who uses witchcraft, 47 of the former’s samurai guards vow to avenge his death. The lord’s beautiful daughter Mi... more

Dec 23, 2013 9:54 PM Film Clips

The Great Gatsby is among the greatest of great American novels, but Hollywood has had a hard time transferring the story to the screen. The first try, a 1926 silent, is listed as lost. The 1949 Gatsby with Alan Ladd and Shelley more

May 7, 2013 8:55 PM Film Reviews

My first memory of J. Edgar Hoover comes from early childhood in the 1960s... more

Nov 15, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Deftly composed, with an ear for melody and a love of dance, the archly named Either/Orchestra plays jazz without irony or self-indulgence. On Mood Music for Time Travellers, their first album of new music in five years, the Orchestra explo... more

Oct 3, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) awakens on a sea-soaked beach with a Japanese security officer poking him with a rifle. And then he’s a prisoner inside the lavishly Oriental fantasy chambers of a wizened plutocrat. And then he’s dressed to the... more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

The island rises like a prehistoric behemoth from the fog of Boston harbor, a rocky Alcatraz set in cold, swirling tides and accessible only by a choppy ferry ride. Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island is confined to that rock, a steeply pitche... more

Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

