Leroy Airmaster

Rx Drugs play a belated release show, FM 102.1 hosts its Big Snow Show and Radio Milwaukee celebrates the best Milwaukee music of the year. more

Nov 29, 2016 2:48 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Milwaukee native Junior Brantley has enjoyed a long career of steady musical work since opening for The Rolling Stones decades ago. more

May 19, 2015 9:02 PM Local Music

Courtesy of Milwaukee Public Theatre

Milwaukee Public Theatre continues in its ongoing program of producing theatre for all people with a stage adaptation of traditional aboriginal stories from the last cultures to inhabit this area of the continent.Directed by Ron Scot Fry (of Opt.. more

Feb 17, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Jimmie Vaughan, Purling Hiss, Yellow Ostrich and more. more

Mar 26, 2014 4:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Every generation numbers a minority of kids looking for music in less obvious places. In 1970, blues was often that place. In that year, a quartet of Whitefish Bay High School students formed the Stone Cohen Blues Band more

Jan 14, 2013 4:21 PM Local Music

Leroy Airmaster always towered over most of the competition. Back in the ’70s and ’80s, when second- and third-rate blues imitators proliferated in the heartland, the Milwaukee band had the edge in musicianship and empathy for the music. Re... more

Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

