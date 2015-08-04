RSS
Les Claypool
Primus Enter the Chocolate Factory
Primus reimagined a beloved children’s film for their latest album, one of their oddest yet. more
Aug 4, 2015 7:56 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Danger Mouse's Metacritic Handicap
Jul 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Les Claypool
Since Primus went dark, save for the occasional tour and retrospective release, madman ba Golden Delicious ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mar. 20 - Mar. 26
Real Emotional Trash, ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!