RSS

Les Paul

19stubblefield-obit-master768.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Franzen

Aug 16, 2017 2:42 PM On Music

homemoviesaddictioninc.jpg.jpe

A compelling documentary, Addiction Incorporated focuses on Philip Morris research scientist Victor DeNoble who revealed lab tests showing how easily rats become addicted to nicotine and that cigarettes are designed to addict smokers. more

Apr 5, 2016 3:24 PM Home Movies

peanutsart.jpg.jpe

Oct 12, 2015 2:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

12119108_10153363460823821_1670407837373686321_n.jpg.jpe

Paul Ruffolo Photography

It’s always a pleasure being able to go and review a show with my daughter Amalia. As she is only in the shadow of a half a decade old, there aren’t that many opportunities to bring her to the theater. Thankfully, First Stage has a series of k.. more

Oct 12, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

twim_socialdistortion.jpg.jpe

This week sees Brandon Flowers and Social Distortion come through the Rave and Mötley Crüe say farewell at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. more

Aug 4, 2015 8:16 PM This Week in Milwaukee

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we dive right into what's been a banner week for Internet outrage. Milwaukee's Nomad Pub has earned widespread criticism from around the web for its plans to h.. more

Jun 11, 2014 8:30 PM On Music

Liz Norton may be best known to Milwaukee audiences as the woman who played the title character from a recent Off the Wall production of Kiss of the Spider Woman . This week, Norton takes on another iconic role as she stars as Mame Dennis in Theat.. more

Dec 12, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

cover.jpg.jpe

Les Paul predicted the iPod in 1954 when he proposed a device with no moving parts, small enough to fit into a pocket but able to hold “every song you ever wanted to hear.” Although he never got around to inventing the iPod more

May 28, 2013 9:38 PM A&E Feature

blogimage19451.jpe

Historic Downtown Waukesha celebrates its rock 'n' roll legacy with “The Les Paul Guitar Crawl” on Aug. 4. After being chosen as a Gibson GuitarTown along with Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tenn., Los Angeles, Miami and London... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage18807.jpe

Sometimes an artistic life inspires healing and redemption. These qualities permeate the work of Lon Michels in his exhibition at Tory Folliard Gallery, titled “Lon Michels: Life Lived Large.” Raised in Marquette, Wis., Michels... more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage17760.jpe

The Les Paul story has been told many times, but finally, children get their version. The latest installment in the Badger Biographies series begins with the 15-year old musical and electrical prodigy already about to embark on a career tha... more

Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM Books

\nThe Alchemist Theatre will be holding auditions for a number of brand new theatre shows and kind of a weird musical. Here’s a look\nFREE 2 B YOU & MEokay just hearing that title shoots a melody into my head from grade school that I’d rather not .. more

Dec 15, 2011 2:18 PM Theater

Monty Ball said today that he plans to submit paperwork to the NFL advisory committee to gauge his place in the upcoming NFL draft.Ball says that if the committee tells him that he's a likely first or second round pick, he will leave Wisconsin ea.. more

Dec 6, 2011 3:34 AM More Sports

blogimage12130.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game. more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12129.jpe

At the peak of last decade’s zombie revival, George Romero returned to his Night of the Living Dead franchise for 2005’s Land of the Dead , which he followed with two quick, lower-budget sequels: 2007’s Diary of the more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9780.jpe

February is Black History Month and reading is one of the finest ways to celebrate and honor the contributions of African Americans. This year the Milwaukee Public Library will host a “Read-In” along with schools, churches, libraries and bo... more

Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Amongmany well-wishers from across the country, President Barack Obamacalled Mayor Tom B Shepherd Express ,Expresso more

Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

blogimage7638.jpe

I was living in Nashville in the mid '90s and went up to New York to visit my friend Tom. We were at a restaurant downtown and saw Milwaukee native, John Paris, walking by. I ran out to say hi and told him I had been thinking of catch... more

Aug 14, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage4138.jpe

Waukesha-born Les Paul, a rock and jazz pioneer and inventor who created the electric guitar as we know, died today of pneumonia, the Associated Press is reporting. He was 94. Paul was lucid and active in his final years, playing concerts.. more

Aug 13, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage4138.jpe

Merle Haggard, who returns to Milwaukee tonight for an 8 p.m. show at the Potawatomi Bingo The Bluegrass Sessions ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 16, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES