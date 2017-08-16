Les Paul
The Most Influential Wisconsin Musicians Ever
Aug 16, 2017 2:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Addiction Incorporated, The Odd Couple: Season One and More: Home Movies/Out on Digital
A compelling documentary, Addiction Incorporated focuses on Philip Morris research scientist Victor DeNoble who revealed lab tests showing how easily rats become addicted to nicotine and that cigarettes are designed to addict smokers. more
Apr 5, 2016 3:24 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Charles M. Schulz and the Art of Peanuts
Oct 12, 2015 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
First Stage's Spookley
It’s always a pleasure being able to go and review a show with my daughter Amalia. As she is only in the shadow of a half a decade old, there aren’t that many opportunities to bring her to the theater. Thankfully, First Stage has a series of k.. more
Oct 12, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 6-12
This week sees Brandon Flowers and Social Distortion come through the Rave and Mötley Crüe say farewell at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Nomad "Favela," Dave Begel, Awful Comments and Other Outrageous Things
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we dive right into what's been a banner week for Internet outrage. Milwaukee's Nomad Pub has earned widespread criticism from around the web for its plans to h.. more
Jun 11, 2014 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mame on Main in Oconomowoc
Liz Norton may be best known to Milwaukee audiences as the woman who played the title character from a recent Off the Wall production of Kiss of the Spider Woman . This week, Norton takes on another iconic role as she stars as Mame Dennis in Theat.. more
Dec 12, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Les Paul’s Homecoming
Les Paul predicted the iPod in 1954 when he proposed a device with no moving parts, small enough to fit into a pocket but able to hold “every song you ever wanted to hear.” Although he never got around to inventing the iPod more
May 28, 2013 9:38 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
GuitarTown Rocks Waukesha Art Crawl
Historic Downtown Waukesha celebrates its rock 'n' roll legacy with “The Les Paul Guitar Crawl” on Aug. 4. After being chosen as a Gibson GuitarTown along with Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tenn., Los Angeles, Miami and London... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Inspiring 'Life Lived Large' at Folliard Gallery
Sometimes an artistic life inspires healing and redemption. These qualities permeate the work of Lon Michels in his exhibition at Tory Folliard Gallery, titled “Lon Michels: Life Lived Large.” Raised in Marquette, Wis., Michels... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Les Paul, Guitar Wizard (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Bob Jacobson
The Les Paul story has been told many times, but finally, children get their version. The latest installment in the Badger Biographies series begins with the 15-year old musical and electrical prodigy already about to embark on a career tha... more
Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Alchemist Auditions
\nThe Alchemist Theatre will be holding auditions for a number of brand new theatre shows and kind of a weird musical. Here’s a look\nFREE 2 B YOU & MEokay just hearing that title shoots a melody into my head from grade school that I’d rather not .. more
Dec 15, 2011 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ball says he'll consider NFL
Monty Ball said today that he plans to submit paperwork to the NFL advisory committee to gauge his place in the upcoming NFL draft.Ball says that if the committee tells him that he's a likely first or second round pick, he will leave Wisconsin ea.. more
Dec 6, 2011 3:34 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers vs. Cardinals
The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game. more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Survival of the Dead
At the peak of last decade’s zombie revival, George Romero returned to his Night of the Living Dead franchise for 2005’s Land of the Dead , which he followed with two quick, lower-budget sequels: 2007’s Diary of the more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Public Library’s Read-In Celebration
February is Black History Month and reading is one of the finest ways to celebrate and honor the contributions of African Americans. This year the Milwaukee Public Library will host a “Read-In” along with schools, churches, libraries and bo... more
Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Hero of the Week: Citizen Tom Barrett
Amongmany well-wishers from across the country, President Barack Obamacalled Mayor Tom B Shepherd Express ,Expresso more
Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Singing With Les Paul
I was living in Nashville in the mid '90s and went up to New York to visit my friend Tom. We were at a restaurant downtown and saw Milwaukee native, John Paris, walking by. I ran out to say hi and told him I had been thinking of catch... more
Aug 14, 2009 12:00 AM John Sieger Music Feature
R.I.P. Les Paul
Waukesha-born Les Paul, a rock and jazz pioneer and inventor who created the electric guitar as we know, died today of pneumonia, the Associated Press is reporting. He was 94. Paul was lucid and active in his final years, playing concerts.. more
Aug 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Merle Haggard
Merle Haggard, who returns to Milwaukee tonight for an 8 p.m. show at the Potawatomi Bingo The Bluegrass Sessions ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee