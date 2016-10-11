Leslie Fitzwater
Theatre Gigante’s ‘Quorum’ of Satire, Frustration
Theatre Gigante stages a delightfully fun and funny political satire this month with Mark Anderson’s Quorum. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Politics and Monkeys
Theatre Gigante revive’s Mark Anderson’s Quorum, originally written for Theatre X and premiered in 1993 in the aftermath of the Clinton-Bush race of ’92. Show runs Oct. 7-15 at Plymouth Church. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:27 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
'Death Takes a Holiday' at Windfall Theatre
Windfall Theatre closes its 23rd season with the Milwaukee premiere of the Off Broadwaymusical hit Death Takes a Holiday, May 6-21 at Village Church Arts. more
Apr 26, 2016 3:51 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Stylized Human Drama Up-Close with Theatre Gigante
It's a tragedy written in raspy shadow with the overwhelming weight of very human characterization. Tragic beauty spills out over graceful movements and silences between music of infectious mood and exaggerated sound effects. Theatre Gigante.. more
Mar 11, 2016 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Windfall Theatre Presents Staged Reading
Told through the nostalgic eye of Katrin—one of four children of a Norwegian immigrant family living in San Francisco during the early 20th century—I Remember Mama by John Van Druten (based on Kathryn Forbes’ novel Mama’s Bank Account) is a... more
Jul 28, 2015 9:08 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Beautiful Class at Skylight
Leslie Fitzwater stands onstage as legendary French diva Edith Piaf. There's a beautifully tragic tone to her voice. Notes cascade out into the theater. Rick Rasmussen's set strikes the same simple elegance as the singer herself and the sin... more
Jan 31, 2013 3:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Leslie Fitzwater: ‘Once More with Feeling’…Piaf
Local actress/singer Leslie Fitzwater has been captivating Milwaukee audiences for decades. From Jan. 15 through Feb. 10, Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway) mounts the final run of Fitzwater’s original signature more
Jan 23, 2013 5:06 PM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
Theatre Gigante's THE LEARS
Walking in on a Theatre Gigante production opening night is always kind of like opening a present. As the company does almost exclusively premieres of new material, one never knows what to expect.Walking in on The Lears, the set feels like a su.. more
Nov 20, 2010 4:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Nik Kovac
The blessing and the curse of representing the politically engaged 3rd District is that, well, it’s so politically engaged. But we think that Alderman Nik Kovac has handled the issues of the East Side and UW-Milwaukee community well. He ask... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010 1 Comments
Repairers of the Breach
Repairers of the Breach provides vital services to the city’s neediest residents. Led by MacCanon Brown, this pioneering program serves between 130 and 150 homeless adults each day. In addition to a health clinic that opened earlier this mo... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Barney & Bee
In the Renaissance Theaterworks’ production of Barney & Bee, it’s the early 1970s and Jo and Stephen are hosting a dinner party. The comedy's central conflict is introduced early on, when Jo and Stephen discover that they've invited bot,Tod... more
Apr 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee