RSS

Leslye Headland

evan koepnick and shannon nettesheim.jpg.jpe

Traveling Lemur Productions

Leslye Headland’s dark contemporary comedy Bachelorette doesn’t deserve the cast that Theater RED has assembled for it. The comedy about a group of people meeting on the evening before a wedding is not without its tender intricacy and inti.. more

Mar 5, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

This could get confusing for the general public: Bachelorette is best-known as a “reality” series for flat, glowing screens. This coming March, Theater RED will be staging a live Bachelorette --a dark comedy by by Leslye Headland. The .. more

Nov 1, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

A great restaurant becomes special when it provides the ideal setting for a variety of occasions—a romantic date, a casual get-together with friends, a fancy night out or a celebration with family. At Sala da Pranzo, that variety continues ... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

blogimage12182.jpe

The rock of Milwaukee group 2MorroW EvR AfteR resides somewhere on the blurry line separating ’70s glam pop and harder, hairier ’80s glam metal, as guitarist Stacy Maloney and his mates straddle the styles of The Sweet and Guns N’ Roses. more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews 14 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES