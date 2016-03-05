Leslye Headland
Darkly Comic Bachelorette with Theater RED
Leslye Headland’s dark contemporary comedy Bachelorette doesn’t deserve the cast that Theater RED has assembled for it. The comedy about a group of people meeting on the evening before a wedding is not without its tender intricacy and inti.. more
Mar 5, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
BACHELORETTE Auditions with Theater RED
This could get confusing for the general public: Bachelorette is best-known as a “reality” series for flat, glowing screens. This coming March, Theater RED will be staging a live Bachelorette --a dark comedy by by Leslye Headland. The .. more
Nov 1, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sala da Pranzo
A great restaurant becomes special when it provides the ideal setting for a variety of occasions—a romantic date, a casual get-together with friends, a fancy night out or a celebration with family. At Sala da Pranzo, that variety continues ... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
2MorroW EvR AfteR
The rock of Milwaukee group 2MorroW EvR AfteR resides somewhere on the blurry line separating ’70s glam pop and harder, hairier ’80s glam metal, as guitarist Stacy Maloney and his mates straddle the styles of The Sweet and Guns N’ Roses. more
Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 14 Comments