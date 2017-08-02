Less Than Jake
Indonesian Junk Tap the Spirit of CBGB on "I'll Run Away"
Milwaukee rockers Indonesian Junk enjoy wallowing in scuzz, but they can write a damn catchy pop tune when they want to. Between its power-pop riff and singer/guitarist Daniel James' Joey Ramone-esque drawl, the group's latest single "I'll Run Awa.. more
Aug 2, 2017 9:36 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
For the 2016 Warped Tour, Less is More
Following a controversial 2015, this year’s Warped Tour will feature veteran acts like New Found Glory, Yellowcard, Less Than Jake, Sum 41 and Reel Big Fish. more
Jul 19, 2016 4:23 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Afro Fusion in Tosa
YollandeDeacon, owner of specialty foods company Afro Fusion Cuisine, will be opening arestaurant at 7237 W. North Ave. Irie Zulu will serve African and Jamaicandishes and serve as a production kitchen for her line of packaged seasoningsand sa.. more
Mar 13, 2015 8:06 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Vans Warped Tour
A youthful sea of tattoos, piercings and air-tight skinny jeans, the Vans Warped Tour has been the sanctuary of wayward punks since 1995. The star attraction at this year's tour is Paramore, the alt-radio pop-punk staples... more
Jul 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
That the Minneapolis duo Peter Wolf Crier released their debut record, Inter-Be, on Jagjaguwar, the same label as Bon Iver, only further invited comparisons that were probably already inevitable. Peter Wolf Crier’s music follows a similar t... more
Feb 3, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Less Than Jake
Of the third wave ska bands that reached mainstream success, they were one of the only pure products of the movement to achieve mainstream success. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones were a holdover from 1980s attempts at ska; No Doubt was a hoax. more
Jun 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Close Encounters With Pop Culture
Although Steven Spielberg wasn’t the first to conceive of spacefaring aliens as dwarfish, spindly and gray, it was his megahit movie, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, which stamped the image onto popular consciousness. He took the movie’s titl.. more
Feb 27, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ska-Punk Double-Feature
The Harley-Davidson Roadhouse sports a ska-punk double-feature tonight beginning at 8 p.m., when Golfdinger takes the stage. Then, at 10 p.m., a similar but more successful ska group, Less Than Jake, does a set filled with their signature punchy ... more
Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee