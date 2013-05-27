Lest We Forget
Die Kreuzen @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The 2012 “Lest We Forget” concert brought a plethora of long-defunct Milwaukee punk and alternative bands back to life, all in the interest of paying homage to the more
May 27, 2013 12:22 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Lest We Forget Memorial Concert @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Considering that Lest We Forget grew out of a Facebook page designed to allow people to share memories and photos of departed members of the Milwaukee music scene, the end result was fairly astonishing. It's rare that an event comes along t... more
May 28, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 3 Comments
Remembering Milwaukee's Punk Scene
If one marker of growing old is the realization that the companions of youth are dying, then the survivors... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature 2 Comments
Die Kreuzen Reunites For an American Liver Foundation Benefit
<p> Milwaukee\'s most influential punk band is reuniting. Die Kreuzen will perform at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, May 26 as part of a bill featuring a dozen other bands and performers from the city\'s past, the venue confirmed today. The.. more
Feb 29, 2012 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Global Union’s Worldly Melting Pot
