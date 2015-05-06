Letter
One Pedestrian Is Injured or Killed Every 6.9 Hours in Wisconsin
May 1, 2015Chief of PoliceRE: One Pedestrian Is Injured or Killed Every 6.9 Hours in WisconsinDear Chief *,Last summer, I wrote you and all of the other police chiefs and mayors in Milwaukee County urging you to do whatever it takes .. more
May 6, 2015 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Alex Chilton’s Long, Strange Career
The shorthand for Alex Chilton is that he experienced his career in reverse.In 1967, as the 16-year-old singer for The Box Tops, Chilton had a number-one hit with “The Letter.” He followed that group with the critically more
Apr 14, 2014 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Books
Festa Italiana
Festa Italiana is consistently among the most highly attended of Milwaukee’s summer ethnic festivals, in large part because of the food, but this year’s fest also features a particularly rich entertainment lineup, with performances from more
Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
My Two Cents on the Flynn-McBride Saga
OK, I’ll go there. I’ve been as entertained as everyone else by the revelations that MPD Chief Ed Flynn and right-wing pundit/journalism and ethics instructor/“journalist” Jessica McBride Bucher got too close around the time sh.. more
Jun 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Various Artists
Even after his death in 2003, Cash remains a strong influence on artists in a variety of g All Aboard: A Tribute to Johnny ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 24, 2008 12:00 AM Michele Le Claire Album Reviews 1 Comments
The Magic of Bette Davis
Few stars hearkening back to Hollywood's Golden Age elicit the unequivocal reverenc The Little Foxes ,A&E Feature more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature 4 Comments
April 1 - April 6
Maxim ,This Week in Milwaukee Sports more
Apr 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Enjoy These Music Videos
This blog will probably be dark for much of Thanksgiving weekend, but before I take some time off, let me leave you with a grab bag of music videos I’ve been enjoying lately. The Veils – “The Letter” The Veils singer Finn Andrews gives one.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music