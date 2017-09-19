Lex Allen
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Rob Hicks, EMAAD, Reggie Bonds, Ace Parker, marratedr
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more
Sep 19, 2017 7:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Amy Winehouse Supper Club Offered an Epic Tribute to the Late Singer
A wide range of Milwaukee talent paid tribute to the late Amy Winehouse for three sets spanning three hours at Company Brewing last Friday night. more
Jul 24, 2017 10:33 AM Lauren Keene Concert Reviews
Wisconsin Avenue Utility Box Murals to Be Revealed Next Week
On Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m., Downtown Milwaukee BID #21will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to reveal the Wisconsin Avenue utility boxmurals. Created by Chicago-born artist, Mauricio Ramirez, the Wisconsin Avenueutility box.. more
Jul 6, 2017 6:39 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
Queen Tut Claims Her Throne
Rapper Queen Tut says her Milwaukee sound helps her stand out in New York’s hip-hop scene. more
Jun 13, 2017 3:28 PM Lauren Keene Music Feature 1 Comments
WebsterX w/ The Milwaukee Medley @ Turner Hall Ballroom
WebsterX attempted to display as much Milwaukee talent as one bill would allow for his ambitious album-release show. more
May 30, 2017 9:34 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: Some Milwaukee Music
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show, we mix it up a bit for the station's latest pledge drive. With co-host Matt Wild out of town (he literally went fishing), we spend our half hour playing some of our favorite recent Milw.. more
May 11, 2017 7:01 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Lex Allen Looks to Top 40 Radio on His Latest Single, "Never Look Back"
Lex Allen produced his latest single "Never Look Back" out in Los Angeles, and it certainly sounds like it—it's the kind of slick, radio-minded, big-budget pop single that you won't find many Milwaukee artists attempting. That's in part because it.. more
May 5, 2017 4:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Soul Low, GGOOLLDD and Lex Allen Take Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Last night's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards nearly doubled as a showcase for the Milwaukee label Gloss Records, with performances from four of its acts—NO/NO, Soul Low, D'Amato and GGOOLLDD—in addition to a fiery, confrontational set from Milwaukee.. more
Dec 2, 2016 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee 6.23-6.29
Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more
Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Lex Allen and Siren Join KIINGS' Chris Siegel on "All I Think About"
It was just last month that KIINGS producer Chris Siegel and a host of collaborators dropped their joyous summer jam "This Is How." Now he's re-teamed with a pair of singers from that track, Lex Allen and Siren, for a follow-up with a similarly li.. more
Jun 9, 2016 5:46 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Bask in the Warmth of Chris Siegel's Euphoric Summer Dance Jam "This Is How"
It’s probably a coincidence that KIINGS’ Chris Siegel dropped his new single on a bright, sunny morning after what was hopefully the last chilly weekend of the spring, but it's fitting, because “This Is How” feels like an official declaration t.. more
May 16, 2016 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Recap: Arte Para Todos 2016, Day One
It was a night of Prince covers, saxophones and powerful local performances in Walker's Point. more
Apr 22, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Milwaukee Day Concert w/ Jaill, Def Harmonic, Midnight Reruns, Lex Allen and Space Raft @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Thursday’s supersized Milwaukee Day concert felt like several months’ worth of local shows stuffed into one. more
Apr 15, 2016 11:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Marvel at The Sheer Amount of Talent on Display in Lex Allen's "Cream and Sugar" Video
Is it possible that the most valuable contributor to Milwaukee’s hip-hop scene right now isn’t a rapper or a producer but a filmmaker—or, rather, a pair of filmmakers? For the last couple of years directors Damien Klaven and Cody LaPlant have been.. more
Jan 15, 2016 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 4 Comments
Art, Anger, Passion and Purpose
Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about her wife sending their money to her adult daughter without permission, and plugs exciting events including the Business Equality Luncheon at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sept. 24; Milw... more
Sep 22, 2015 9:55 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Breadfest Aims for Inclusivity in its Third Year
The third annual Breadfest promises a mix of indie rock, acoustic shows and all-ages shows, along with a few surprises. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:45 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Milwaukee Day 2015 w/ Hugh Bob and the Hustle, Greatest Lakes and WebsterX @ Turner Hall Ballroom
An eclectic trio of Milwaukee acts anchored Milwaukee Day's flagship concert at Turner Hall. more
Apr 15, 2015 10:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Lex Allen Gives "Anonymous Vibes" a Second Push
Lex Allen’s debut Anonymous Vibes fell under the radar when it was first released early last year, which was a shame if not a surprise, given that it was a posh, contemporary soul album in a city where there isn’t a huge market for that kind of th.. more
Jan 20, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Modern Soul Singer Lex Allen's Smooth Debut, "Anonymous Vibes"
You may have noticed there aren’t many prominent contemporary soul artists in Milwaukee. There’s a good reason for that: This music is hard to pull off. Nailing a modern R&B record requires a tricky combination of vocal presence, songwriting fines.. more
Jan 17, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
