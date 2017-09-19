RSS

Lex Allen

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more

Sep 19, 2017 7:15 PM On Music

A wide range of Milwaukee talent paid tribute to the late Amy Winehouse for three sets spanning three hours at Company Brewing last Friday night. more

Jul 24, 2017 10:33 AM Concert Reviews

On Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m., Downtown Milwaukee BID #21will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to reveal the Wisconsin Avenue utility boxmurals. Created by Chicago-born artist, Mauricio Ramirez, the Wisconsin Avenueutility box.. more

Jul 6, 2017 6:39 PM Around MKE

Rapper Queen Tut says her Milwaukee sound helps her stand out in New York’s hip-hop scene. more

Jun 13, 2017 3:28 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

WebsterX attempted to display as much Milwaukee talent as one bill would allow for his ambitious album-release show. more

May 30, 2017 9:34 AM Concert Reviews

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show, we mix it up a bit for the station's latest pledge drive. With co-host Matt Wild out of town (he literally went fishing), we spend our half hour playing some of our favorite recent Milw.. more

May 11, 2017 7:01 PM On Music

Lex Allen produced his latest single "Never Look Back" out in Los Angeles, and it certainly sounds like it—it's the kind of slick, radio-minded, big-budget pop single that you won't find many Milwaukee artists attempting. That's in part because it.. more

May 5, 2017 4:40 PM On Music

Soul Low

Last night's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards nearly doubled as a showcase for the Milwaukee label Gloss Records, with performances from four of its acts—NO/NO, Soul Low, D'Amato and GGOOLLDD—in addition to a fiery, confrontational set from Milwaukee.. more

Dec 2, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more

Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

It was just last month that KIINGS producer Chris Siegel and a host of collaborators dropped their joyous summer jam "This Is How." Now he's re-teamed with a pair of singers from that track, Lex Allen and Siren, for a follow-up with a similarly li.. more

Jun 9, 2016 5:46 PM On Music

It’s probably a coincidence that KIINGS’ Chris Siegel dropped his new single on a bright, sunny morning after what was hopefully the last chilly weekend of the spring, but it's fitting, because “This Is How” feels like an official declaration t.. more

May 16, 2016 3:30 PM On Music

It was a night of Prince covers, saxophones and powerful local performances in Walker's Point. more

Apr 22, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Thursday’s supersized Milwaukee Day concert felt like several months’ worth of local shows stuffed into one. more

Apr 15, 2016 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

Is it possible that the most valuable contributor to Milwaukee’s hip-hop scene right now isn’t a rapper or a producer but a filmmaker—or, rather, a pair of filmmakers? For the last couple of years directors Damien Klaven and Cody LaPlant have been.. more

Jan 15, 2016 8:30 PM On Music 4 Comments

Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about her wife sending their money to her adult daughter without permission, and plugs exciting events including the Business Equality Luncheon at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sept. 24; Milw... more

Sep 22, 2015 9:55 PM Hear Me Out

The third annual Breadfest promises a mix of indie rock, acoustic shows and all-ages shows, along with a few surprises. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:45 PM Local Music

An eclectic trio of Milwaukee acts anchored Milwaukee Day's flagship concert at Turner Hall. more

Apr 15, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

Lex Allen’s debut Anonymous Vibes fell under the radar when it was first released early last year, which was a shame if not a surprise, given that it was a posh, contemporary soul album in a city where there isn’t a huge market for that kind of th.. more

Jan 20, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

You may have noticed there aren’t many prominent contemporary soul artists in Milwaukee. There’s a good reason for that: This music is hard to pull off. Nailing a modern R&B record requires a tricky combination of vocal presence, songwriting fines.. more

Jan 17, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

With their snarled choruses, acidic guitar riffs and nihilistic sentiments, The Godfathers felt deeply out of place in a mid-’80s British college-rock scene that preferred brighter sounds to glass-eating, punk-influenced rock ’n’ roll. more

Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

