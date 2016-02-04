Lex Luther
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Danny Arcane, Ralphael, Reggie Bonds, Dahm
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks. Danny Arcane - "Mi Mynd".. more
Feb 4, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Yo-Dot's Surprise-Laden EP, "A Winter's Ration"
For a rapper who introduced himself as an easy-to-pigeonhole hard-head with a clear reverence for tough, '90s, New York-style rap, Milwaukee's Yo-Dot has spent the last few years doling out surprises. His last couple of albums, 2012's Red Mist and.. more
Jan 23, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Justin Townes Earle
Justin Townes Earle’s down-home blend of Americana so perfectly marries that genre’s most crucial aspects—indie singer-songwriter sensibilities, shitkicker stomp, rustic twang, Springsteen-esque blue-collar empathy—that his latest more
Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Rogues Gone Wild
"I am in control here in the White House."—Secretary of State Alexander Haig, 1981Ah, the good old days when even a big shot like Gen. Al Haig could get in trouble for such mavericky declarations that defy basic constitutional precedents. more
Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features