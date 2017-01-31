Lgbt Center Of Se Wisconsin

RSS
Dayvin Hallmon, a Gay African American Making History in Kenosha
Some people strive to make history. They’ll climb a mountain or decree a ban on immigrants knowing full well the world is watching. Others make history without the narcissism of intent. Dayvin Hallmon, a gay African American Kenosha County ... more
Jan 31, 2017 4:43 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV 2 Comments
Bikers, Beaches and Bachelors—Ruthie Tackles Them All!
Before diving into “Hear Me Out” this week, I’d like to thank everyone for reading it. So many of you have expressed how much you’re enjoying the column. I’d like to more
Jun 16, 2014 1:30 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Boris and Doris On the Town
Feminist Art: The opening reception of feminist artist Martha Wilson’s work at Inova Gallery overflowed with admirers surveying her videos and photographs more
Jun 11, 2013 10:29 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
