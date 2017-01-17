Lgbt Community Center
January Will Be a Month to Remember (or Forget?)
January will be a busy month. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was on the 16th, Holocaust Remembrance Day is on the19th, and Donald Trump becomes the 45th U.S. president on the 21st. The coincidental confluence of those dates is cause for some re... more
Jan 17, 2017 2:27 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
And Days to go Before we Vote
Paul Masterson extols the importance of LGBT votes in the upcoming election. more
Nov 1, 2016 3:38 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
LGBT Candidates Out and Running
Paul Masterson discusses the openly LGBT members of Wisconsin’s state and federal political representation, as well as the curious lack thereof at the level of the city of Milwaukee. more
Sep 20, 2016 4:05 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
‘Kinky Boots’ at Marcus Center
The U.S. tour of the Broadway production Kinky Boots comes to Milwaukee as part of the Associated Bank Broadway at the Marcus Center series. This six-time Tony Award-winning musical—d,Theater more
May 24, 2016 2:34 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Best Gay Friend Forever Syndrome
Paul Masterson describes the fate of the “BGFF” (best gay friend forever) and various associated sexual double standards. more
Oct 27, 2015 8:24 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
I Like ’Em Cheap & Easy
Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader looking for low-cost ways to support Milwaukee’s drag queens, and plugs fun events including, Team Trivia at Hybrid (March 11), the LGBT Community Center’s TGIF at Antigua and Stop Kiss at Soulstic... more
Mar 11, 2015 9:51 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Guerrilla Gay Bar
Paul Masterson discusses the Guerrilla Gay Bar movement. Begun in San Francisco in 2000 and expanded to Milwaukee in 2007, it is a moving-the-mountain strategy to bring LGBT and straight people together. more
Feb 10, 2015 9:19 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out 1 Comments
‘I do’
A look back at Milwaukee LGBT life in 2014. more
Dec 30, 2014 10:53 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
There goes the Gay-borhood
LGBT Milwaukee’s “gay-borhood” was once the near South Side. Decades before its gent long,Hear Me Out more
Oct 21, 2014 10:30 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out 5 Comments
PrideFest on the Lakefront
This year PrideFest added stages, expanding the area it occupies within the Henry Maier Festival Grounds and intensifying its commitment to serving and celebrating more
Jun 3, 2013 4:06 PM John Schneider A&E Feature