January will be a busy month. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was on the 16th, Holocaust Remembrance Day is on the19th, and Donald Trump becomes the 45th U.S. president on the 21st. The coincidental confluence of those dates is cause for some re... more

Jan 17, 2017 2:27 PM My LGBTQ POV

Paul Masterson extols the importance of LGBT votes in the upcoming election. more

Nov 1, 2016 3:38 PM My LGBTQ POV

Paul Masterson discusses the openly LGBT members of Wisconsin’s state and federal political representation, as well as the curious lack thereof at the level of the city of Milwaukee. more

Sep 20, 2016 4:05 PM My LGBTQ POV

The U.S. tour of the Broadway production Kinky Boots comes to Milwaukee as part of the Associated Bank Broadway at the Marcus Center series. This six-time Tony Award-winning musical—d,Theater more

May 24, 2016 2:34 PM Theater

Paul Masterson describes the fate of the “BGFF” (best gay friend forever) and various associated sexual double standards. more

Oct 27, 2015 8:24 PM Hear Me Out

Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader looking for low-cost ways to support Milwaukee’s drag queens, and plugs fun events including, Team Trivia at Hybrid (March 11), the LGBT Community Center’s TGIF at Antigua and Stop Kiss at Soulstic... more

Mar 11, 2015 9:51 PM Hear Me Out

Paul Masterson discusses the Guerrilla Gay Bar movement. Begun in San Francisco in 2000 and expanded to Milwaukee in 2007, it is a moving-the-mountain strategy to bring LGBT and straight people together. more

Feb 10, 2015 9:19 PM Hear Me Out 1 Comments

A look back at Milwaukee LGBT life in 2014. more

Dec 30, 2014 10:53 PM Hear Me Out

LGBT Milwaukee’s “gay-borhood” was once the near South Side. Decades before its gent long,Hear Me Out more

Oct 21, 2014 10:30 PM Hear Me Out 5 Comments

This year PrideFest added stages, expanding the area it occupies within the Henry Maier Festival Grounds and intensifying its commitment to serving and celebrating more

Jun 3, 2013 4:06 PM A&E Feature

