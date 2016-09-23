RSS

Lgbtq

Evan Todd has had some success as a screen actor in recent years. His most recent high-profile performance was released earlier this year in 4th Man Out. This coming October, the rising screen actor visits local students to discuss his experienc.. more

Sep 23, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Chris Abele’s TV ad accuses Chris Larson of being on the side of big banks and Scott Walker—a ludicrous accusation, given that Larson has fought Walker’s agenda every step of the way and it’s Abele, instead, whose worked closely with Walker... more

Mar 15, 2016 5:01 PM News Features 10 Comments

The vitriol Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and candidate Rebecca Bradley spewed as a college student at Marquette University in the early ’90s against LGBTQ and pro-abortion persons, along with her writings and track record since that time... more

Mar 15, 2016 2:31 PM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

We are calling on Chris Abele to repudiate Rebecca Bradley and all of her hateful remarks. His silence indicates that he supports her bigotry. more

Mar 15, 2016 2:12 PM News Features 2 Comments

Let’s all take a moment to savor this morning’s historicSupreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage throughout the nation. It wasn’t too long ago that this seemed completelyimpossible. Think about the debates over Wisconsin’s horribl.. more

Jun 26, 2015 3:14 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

I recently attended a meeting during which someone raised the subject of diversity. The presenter concocted an ungainly acronym I’d never seen before: LGBTTQQIAAP. A seemingly logical extension of the familiar “LGBT,” it includes more ri... more

Jan 27, 2015 10:10 PM Hear Me Out 2 Comments

One Heartland (Milwaukee office, 500 W. Silver Spring Drive, Suite K-200, Glendale), founded by Neil Willenson in 1993 when he was a UW-Madison student, works with youth and families that more

Oct 3, 2013 12:40 AM Expresso

PrideFest is 25 years old. To honor that, Milwaukee's LGBTQ celebration June 8-10 will welcome back... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 2 Comments

Librarian Graham Barker, 45, of Perth, Australia, revealed to a reporter in October that his hobby of 26 years—harvesting his own navel lint daily, just before he showers—has now won acclaim in the Guinness Book of World Records. His three-... more

Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Sunrise, sunset. Last weekend saw the Green Bay Packers open training camp for a season that many expect to be glorious, even as the Milwaukee Brewers all but proved their season won't fulfill the hopes of April. Getting swept by fifth-plac... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

