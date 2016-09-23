Lgbtq
Screen Actor Evan Todd Meet and Greet
Evan Todd has had some success as a screen actor in recent years. His most recent high-profile performance was released earlier this year in 4th Man Out. This coming October, the rising screen actor visits local students to discuss his experienc.. more
Sep 23, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Chris Abele Must Pull His False Attack Ad
Chris Abele’s TV ad accuses Chris Larson of being on the side of big banks and Scott Walker—a ludicrous accusation, given that Larson has fought Walker’s agenda every step of the way and it’s Abele, instead, whose worked closely with Walker... more
Mar 15, 2016 5:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 10 Comments
Hate on the Supreme Court
The vitriol Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and candidate Rebecca Bradley spewed as a college student at Marquette University in the early ’90s against LGBTQ and pro-abortion persons, along with her writings and track record since that time... more
Mar 15, 2016 2:31 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Chris Abele Must Repudiate Rebecca Bradley
We are calling on Chris Abele to repudiate Rebecca Bradley and all of her hateful remarks. His silence indicates that he supports her bigotry. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
A Long Struggle for LGBTQ Equality Results in Historic Marriage Decision
Let’s all take a moment to savor this morning’s historicSupreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage throughout the nation. It wasn’t too long ago that this seemed completelyimpossible. Think about the debates over Wisconsin’s horribl.. more
Jun 26, 2015 3:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 2 Comments
LGBTTQQIAAP…
I recently attended a meeting during which someone raised the subject of diversity. The presenter concocted an ungainly acronym I’d never seen before: LGBTTQQIAAP. A seemingly logical extension of the familiar “LGBT,” it includes more ri... more
Jan 27, 2015 10:10 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out 2 Comments
Heroes of the Week: One Heartland Volunteers
One Heartland (Milwaukee office, 500 W. Silver Spring Drive, Suite K-200, Glendale), founded by Neil Willenson in 1993 when he was a UW-Madison student, works with youth and families that more
Oct 3, 2013 12:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Twenty-Five Years of Pride
PrideFest is 25 years old. To honor that, Milwaukee's LGBTQ celebration June 8-10 will welcome back... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature 2 Comments
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Librarian Graham Barker, 45, of Perth, Australia, revealed to a reporter in October that his hobby of 26 years—harvesting his own navel lint daily, just before he showers—has now won acclaim in the Guinness Book of World Records. His three-... more
Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Sadly, Time's Right for a Change of Seasons
Sunrise, sunset. Last weekend saw the Green Bay Packers open training camp for a season that many expect to be glorious, even as the Milwaukee Brewers all but proved their season won't fulfill the hopes of April. Getting swept by fifth-plac... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports 1 Comments