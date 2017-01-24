RSS

Liam Neeson

silence.jpg.jpe

Epic in dimension yet intensely personal, Martin Scorsese’s Silence is suffused with Roman Catholic martyrology in its images of Japanese Christians tortured, crucified or burned alive for their faith. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:32 PM Film Reviews

film_thegunman_credit_joealblas_distributoropenroadfilms.jpg.jpe

Sean Penn plays the lead in The Gunman, an action thriller. Was Penn inspired by the transition of Liam Neeson from indie film fixture to international action hero? more

Mar 24, 2015 8:30 PM Film Reviews

film_runallnight.jpg.jpe

Â© 2015 WARNER BROS.

Run All Night is much better than a standard-issue run-and-gun flick. It is a top notch Irish-American noir crime drama. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:01 PM Film Reviews

filmclips_runallnight.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Myles Aronowitz Â© 2015 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT

In Run All Night Liam Neeson returns to the action genre that made the senior citizen a household name. more

Mar 11, 2015 8:30 PM Film Clips

filmclips_taken3.jpg.jpe

Photo: Daniel McFadden - Â© 2014 EUROPACORP â€“ M6 FILMS. All rights reserved.

In Taken 3 ex-government operative Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) finds himself falsely accused of murder. In an effort to clear himself Mills must evade capture by police, find the real killer and then expose him. Writer Luc Besson finds entert... more

Jan 8, 2015 5:30 PM Film Clips

film.jpg.jpe

Feature films with multiple stories in multiple places, yoked together under some common theme or other: It’s an idea as old as silent movies and the result has seldom been fully satisfying.Witness Third Person more

Jul 9, 2014 2:00 AM Film Reviews

million-ways-to-die-in-the-west-seyfried-harris-mcfarlane-theron.jpg.jpe

Traditional westerns pitted virtuous heroes against dastardly villains. Even if you were a tad obtuse, you could readily distinguish the good guys from the bad guys by the more

May 30, 2014 1:46 AM Film Reviews

Driven by revenge and a fierce desire to protect the moors over which she presides, Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) places an irrevocable, cruel curse on the human king’s newborn infant Aurora. As the girl grows into a kind and gentle princess,... more

May 29, 2014 1:54 AM Film Clips

During a transatlantic flight from New York City to London, U.S. Air Marshal Bill Marks (Liam Neeson) receives a series of anonymous text messages, promising to kill a passenger every 20 minutes until $150 million is transferred into an off... more

Feb 26, 2014 2:41 AM Film Clips

In this latest entry in the found-footage horror genre, we learn that newlywed, Zach (Zach Gilford), is documenting his bride, Samantha’s (Allison Miller), unexpected pregnancy after a honeymoon night neither one can recall. Home movies of ... more

Jan 16, 2014 7:20 PM Film Clips

blogimage18044.jpe

Where to go, where to go, on St. Drinking's Day… Patrick's Day? We definitely want to sham-rock it, as the holiday is up there with Halloween, New Year's and Mardi Gras as one of the top party days of the year. And so it goes in Milw more

Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Even if time heals all wounds, it must be acknowledged that some wounds are deeper than others. In Five Minutes of Heaven (out now on DVD), two men from opposite sides of the Troubles in Northern Ireland agree to meet in a televised reconciliati.. more

Apr 27, 2010 1:04 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5241.jpe

Original Lithographs by Marc Chagall ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES