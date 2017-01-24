Liam Neeson
Martin Scorsese Ponders the 'Silence' of God
Epic in dimension yet intensely personal, Martin Scorsese’s Silence is suffused with Roman Catholic martyrology in its images of Japanese Christians tortured, crucified or burned alive for their faith. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:32 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
‘The Gunman’ misses the target
Sean Penn plays the lead in The Gunman, an action thriller. Was Penn inspired by the transition of Liam Neeson from indie film fixture to international action hero? more
Mar 24, 2015 8:30 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
‘Run All Night’: Top-notch Noir Crime Drama
Run All Night is much better than a standard-issue run-and-gun flick. It is a top notch Irish-American noir crime drama. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:01 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Run All Night
In Run All Night Liam Neeson returns to the action genre that made the senior citizen a household name. more
Mar 11, 2015 8:30 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Taken 3
In Taken 3 ex-government operative Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) finds himself falsely accused of murder. In an effort to clear himself Mills must evade capture by police, find the real killer and then expose him. Writer Luc Besson finds entert... more
Jan 8, 2015 5:30 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Third Person
Feature films with multiple stories in multiple places, yoked together under some common theme or other: It’s an idea as old as silent movies and the result has seldom been fully satisfying.Witness Third Person more
Jul 9, 2014 2:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Traditional westerns pitted virtuous heroes against dastardly villains. Even if you were a tad obtuse, you could readily distinguish the good guys from the bad guys by the more
May 30, 2014 1:46 AM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Film Clips: May 28
Driven by revenge and a fierce desire to protect the moors over which she presides, Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) places an irrevocable, cruel curse on the human king’s newborn infant Aurora. As the girl grows into a kind and gentle princess,... more
May 29, 2014 1:54 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: Feb. 25
During a transatlantic flight from New York City to London, U.S. Air Marshal Bill Marks (Liam Neeson) receives a series of anonymous text messages, promising to kill a passenger every 20 minutes until $150 million is transferred into an off... more
Feb 26, 2014 2:41 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: Jan. 16
In this latest entry in the found-footage horror genre, we learn that newlywed, Zach (Zach Gilford), is documenting his bride, Samantha’s (Allison Miller), unexpected pregnancy after a honeymoon night neither one can recall. Home movies of ... more
Jan 16, 2014 7:20 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Partying on St. Patrick's Day
Where to go, where to go, on St. Drinking's Day… Patrick's Day? We definitely want to sham-rock it, as the holiday is up there with Halloween, New Year's and Mardi Gras as one of the top party days of the year. And so it goes in Milw more
Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM Danielle Stevens A&E Feature
Five Minutes of Heaven
Even if time heals all wounds, it must be acknowledged that some wounds are deeper than others. In Five Minutes of Heaven (out now on DVD), two men from opposite sides of the Troubles in Northern Ireland agree to meet in a televised reconciliati.. more
Apr 27, 2010 1:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Original Lithographs by Marc Chagall
Original Lithographs by Marc Chagall ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee